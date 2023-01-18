Eagles Injury Report: Positive signs for Lane Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Divisional Round playoff game against the New York Giants.

This was the Birds’ first real practice this week after holding a walkthrough on Tuesday.

Two players DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Brandon Graham and Avonte Maddox.

Graham was listed as a DNP due to illness on a day he would’ve been limited due to partial rest anyway. The jolly veteran watched practice from the sideline and seemed to be in his usual good spirits. One would figure he’ll be back in action tomorrow.

Maddox is on track to miss his third consecutive game over the past four weeks after getting hurt in Dallas. The Eagles will likely go with C.J. Gardner-Johnson as their slot cornerback with Reed Blankenship coming in to play safety in nickel packages.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION for more than just rest reasons: Lane Johnson and Robert Quinn.

Johnson is playing through a groin injury that will require surgery once the Eagles’ season is over. The good news is that he seems to be operating well? All things considered, at least:

Lane Johnson just lifted Josh Sills (325 pounds) off the ground during a blocking drill — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 18, 2023

Great to see Lane Johnson out there at right tackle



He is going to play through his groin injury pic.twitter.com/Tvy8rasNtS — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 18, 2023

Lane previously said today was a big day for him in terms of figuring out just how effective he can be while playing through pain. That he was listed with an additional rest designation — as opposed to just “groin” — is a positive sign that he’ll play. But it still remains to be seen how long he’ll be able to last during real game action.

Quinn being listed with an additional rest designation — as opposed to just “back” — is also a positive sign for his playing chances. He figures to be part of the defensive end rotation on Saturday night. No better time for him to step up after a quiet regular season.

One player was listed under FULL PARTICIPATION: Linval Joseph.

Joseph was upgraded to full go after being listed as limited on Tuesday. The veteran defensive tackle is set to play against the team that selected him with a second-round pick all the way back in the 2010 NFL Draft.

The Eagles will issue their third and final injury report on Thursday afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DE Brandon Graham (illness/rest)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB James Bradberry (rest)

WR A.J. Brown (rest)

DT Fletcher Cox (rest)

OG Landon Dickerson (rest)

OT Lane Johnson (groin/rest)

C Jason Kelce (rest)

DE Robert Quinn (back/rest)

OG Isaac Seumalo (rest)

CB Darius Slay (rest)

DE Josh Sweat (rest)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Linval Joseph (calf)

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

Starting cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was upgraded to full after being limited on Tuesday.

Rotational safety Jason Pinnock was upgraded from DNP to full. He told Giants media he’ll need to play with extra padding.

Here’s what out enemies over at Big Blue View had to say about New York’s defender with the second-most sacks on this year’s team:

Edge defender Azeez Ojulari, dealing with a quad injury, told media that he is “sore,” but plans to play. How much he can play, and how effectively, remains to be seen.

Seems like he’ll be operating at less than 100%.

The expectation here is that all of the Giants’ limited players will play on Saturday night.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DB Landon Collins (ankle)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle)

S Julian Love (hamstring)

CB Fabian Moreau (hip)

DE Azeez Ojulari (quad)

FULL PARTICIPATION

CB Adoree’ Jackson (back)

S Jason Pinnock (abdomen)