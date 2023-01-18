The Eagles really need to capitalize on this year’s Super Bowl window

Everything is set in place for them to win the Super Bowl, think about it.

They have the best record in the league.

They have a top 5 QB who is an MVP candidate.

They have one of the best WR duos in the league in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Miles Sanders is having the best season of his career. His season was the Eagles’ first 1,000-yard rushing season since 2014. He finished the regular season fifth in the league in rushing yards, running for a career-high 1,269.

They have an elite pass rush that generated 70 sacks this season and they lead the NFL in pass defense (179.8 yards per game) and rank second in total defense (301.5).

They have arguably the best offensive line in the league.

Plus there’s a healthy balance of seasoned veterans and hungry young talent.

But first they will have to face the Giants in the Divisional Round on Saturday night.

On NFC East Mixtape Volume 94 (featuring special guest Ed Valentine from Big Blue View), RJ Ochoa explained how if the Birds lose to the Giants on Saturday, this year all means nothing.

“If the Eagles go one and done at the hands of the little brothers who they’ve dominated over and over and over again it’ll be a long off-season.”

Brandon Lee Gowton responded:

“The Eagles need to win the Super Bowl this year, basically Look at what they have going on though, they have so many free agents this off-season, they potentially might lose both coordinators, I don’t think that’s going to happen, I think they’re going to lose [Jonathan] Gannon and I think they’re going to hold on to [Shane] Steichen but we’ll see. [Jason] Kelce could be gone, Fletcher Cox you know a lot of staples of the organization could be gone.”

NFC East Mixtape Vol.9⃣4⃣

w/ @BrandonGowton @rjochoa + @Valentine_Ed



Eagles need to win the Super Bowl this year

Biggest differences between Giants of Week 14 & now

When your kicker is your biggest problem it's not the worst place to be



: https://t.co/gZluDWIgiD pic.twitter.com/Dq0nFP3IJf — BGN Radio (@BGN_Radio) January 18, 2023

The guys do have a solid point. This season has been awesome, I’ve enjoyed every second of watching the Birds compete and it’s scary to think that if they do lose to the Giants in the first round everything they’ve accomplished this season will somewhat go down the drain.

Like Brandon mentioned, there’s likely going to be a lot of changes this offseason so it may not be as easy to have the same success next year. If the Birds lose to the Giants in the first round, would you consider it a massive failure?

