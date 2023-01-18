Eagles sign DB to future/reserve contract

The Eagles’ front office continues to make roster moves as the team prepares for the Divisional Round playoff game against the Giants. On Wednesday, the team announced that they signed defensive back Tristin McCollum to a future/reserve contract.

McCollum is a second-year player who spent his rookie season on the Houston Texans practice squad. He did get some snaps during the 2022 preseason and made eight total tackles with his opportunity, including three solo tackles.

The DB out of Sam Houston State in 2021, was scouted as a free safety, and offers some versatility in the secondary. At 6-foot-3, 195-pound defender, McCollum went undrafted out of college, but finished his collegiate career with 229 total tackles, 20 passes defended, 12 tackles for a total of 70 yards lost, 4.0 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble. McCollum was also a regular contributor on special teams, and will certainly draw some interest from the Eagles in that phase of the ball.

Note that this contract does not allow McCollum to play for the Eagles in the playoffs but it does allow him to compete for a roster spot in the offseason.