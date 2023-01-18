NFL Draft Simulation: 10 Picks for the Eagles at Pick 10

While attention is rightfully focused on the Philadelphia Eagles’ upcoming playoff game against the New York Giants, the Birds still have a top ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to get excited about. The possibilities for directions they can go are pretty endless. As a fun exercise, I am running the PFF Draft Simulator ten times to look at possible picks at ten. Ten possible picks to be exact.

Simulation 1

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech: The Eagles are coming off an Earth-shattering season where the defense piled up seventy sacks. Despite this incredible feat, it is almost consensus that defensive line remains a need this spring. Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox could be playing their last seasons in Philadelphia and the Eagles could stand to continue the youth movement up front. Tyree Wilson is a special athlete as a pass rusher. His length, bend and power makes him a perfect player to throw in the mix with Josh Sweat and Haason Reddick.

Simulation 2

Paris Johnson Jr, Tackle, Ohio State: Another reality the Eagles need to contend with is Lane Johnson’s twilight years. Johnson has arguably been the most valuable player on the Eagles for the last decade and having a suitable heir to his place on the line is a high priority. Paris Johnson Jr. has all the talent of a high level NFL player and could develop into a star under Coach Stoutland.

Simulation 3

Peter Skoronski, Tackle, Northwestern: Another option at tackle is Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski. The Wildcat blocker would be a great right tackle, and could spend some time at right guard to start his career if Lane Johnson plays for a few more years. Skoronski is a powerful, high motor blocker.

Simulation 4

Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, Oregon: Cornerback is another sneaky need for the Eagles. Right now, the Eagles have an excellent trio of players between Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox in the slot. However, Bradberry is a free agent after this year and Darius Slay just turned 32. Finding a young outside cornerback could be a high priority this offseason. Christian Gonzalez is a big, athletic player who plays the boundary at a high level. He would be a logical fit.

Simulation 5

Brian Branch, Defensive Back, Alabama: While the Eagles will likely re-sign CJ Gardner Johnson, they could stand to improve the other safety spot. Marcus Epps is solid, but the Eagles could definitely do better. Brian Branch is a smart, versatile defender who can line up deep, in the slot or even as linebacker in sub-packages. He would be a fun chess piece on a defense full of versatile players.

Simulation 6

Broderick Jones, Tackle, Georgia: Broderick Jones was instrumental in Georgia’s second straight national championship. Turn on the tape against TCU or Ohio State and you will see #59 mauling dudes on every down. Jones’ physical style would be a welcomed fit on the Eagles line.

Simulation 7

Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson: Myles Murphy would be another great option on the Eagles defensive line. He has the size to play strongside defensive end and the athleticism to develop into a disruptive pass rusher.

Simulation 8

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Lineman, Clemson: The Eagles will have a Fletcher Cox sized hole to fill this offseason. While more playing time for Jordan Davis and Milton Williams could help they might opt to add another hoss at defensive tackle. Bryan Bresee has a sky-high ceiling as an interior lineman and the Eagles would be a great place for him to develop his tools.

Simulation 9

Devon Witherspoon, Cornerback, Illinois: The Eagles should have quite a few options at cornerback in this draft. Devon Witherspoon is a big, athletic cornerback with excellent ball skills. He would thrive in more of a press-man heavy role, which will depend on what happens with the Eagles defensive coordinator this offseason.

Simulation 10

Kelee Ringo, Cornerback, Georgia: Kelee Ringo was one of the best defenders in college football this year. A tough match up against Marvin Harrison Junior has soured some on the talented defensive back, however. Worth reminding people that Marvin Harrison Junior is likely the best player in college football and would be a top three pick if he entered this year’s draft. That being said, one game should not define a player. Kelee Ringo has prototypical size, athleticism and physicality at the cornerback position and could be coached up into a special player.