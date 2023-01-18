12 Eagles land on ESPN list of Top 100 MVPs of the 2022 NFL season

For a team that had a league-high of eight players voted to the Pro Bowl (not to mention the nine voted alternates), it should be no surprise that the Eagles have 12 players named to ESPN’s list of the “NFL’s top 100 most valuable players of 2022 season”. The full list is behind a paywall, but it’s incredibly interesting to see trends throughout the league and worth the read.

The Eagles comprising of 12 percent of the list is both mind-blowing and makes perfect sense. This Philly roster is different, it’s special, and it works so well because of the collaborative group effort among teammates.

No. 3 — Jalen Hurts (QB)

Hurts was the third most valuable player behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. Seth Walder wrote:

“Hurts was in a good situation and maximized the opportunity. He dominated the most on the ground, generating almost double the team EPA on designed runs of any other quarterback. But he was an efficient passer, too. Hurts ranked eighth in EPA per dropback (ninth if we remove scrambles) and was accurate. His plus-3% completion percentage over expectation ranked second, per NFL Next Gen Stats. And Hurts was superb at turnover avoidance, giving the ball away on 1.2% of his action plays.”

No. 13 — A.J. Brown (WR)

No. 19 — James Bradberry (CB)

No. 22 — Haason Reddick (EDGE)

No. 25 — Lane Johnson (RT)

Seth Walder gave a lot of credit to the offensive tackle:

“Not only did Johnson lead all tackles in pass block win rate in 2022 (95%), but he did it with just a 27% double-team rate — the fifth-lowest among qualifying tackles — making it even more impressive.”

No. 39 — Darius Slay (CB)

No. 55 — Javon Hargrave (DT)

No. 62 — DeVonta Smith (WR)

No. 72 — Jason Kelce (C)

No. 78 — Josh Sweat (EDGE)

No. 85 — T.J. Edwards (LB)

No. 94 — Brandon Graham (DE)

Seth Walder explained the Eagles’ veteran inclusion despite a smaller workload: