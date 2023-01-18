 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Head coaching odds for Eagles coordinators Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon

Both coordinators are two of the top names for the Texans head coaching gig.

By Alexis Chassen
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There are plenty of NFL teams currently looking for a new head coach, and our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook released some of those hiring odds for the candidate pool.

Both Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are top candidates, and spent part of the bye week interviewing for several of the open positions. Former Eagles linebacker Demeco Ryans has been doing a great job with the 49ers defense and is a favorite head coaching candidate for multiple teams, as well.

I’ve also included the odds for former Eagles OC and Nick Sirianni mentor Frank Reich, because it’ll be interesting to see if the two reconnect should Reich not end up with a head coaching position this offseason.

Here are the early odds:

DENVER BRONCOS

  • Ryans +1500
  • Steichen +2000
  • Gannon +3000
  • Reich +3000

CAROLINA PANTHERS

  • Steichen +400
  • Reich +1000
  • Ryans +1200
  • Gannon +4000

ARIZONA CARDINALS

  • Ryans +750
  • Steichen +1500
  • Reich +2000
  • Gannon +2200

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

  • Ryans +750
  • Steichen +1200
  • Gannon +2000

HOUSTON TEXANS

  • Gannon +225
  • Steichen +400
  • Ryans +750
  • Reich +3000

