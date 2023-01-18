Head coaching odds for Eagles coordinators Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon

There are plenty of NFL teams currently looking for a new head coach, and our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook released some of those hiring odds for the candidate pool.

Both Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon are top candidates, and spent part of the bye week interviewing for several of the open positions. Former Eagles linebacker Demeco Ryans has been doing a great job with the 49ers defense and is a favorite head coaching candidate for multiple teams, as well.

I’ve also included the odds for former Eagles OC and Nick Sirianni mentor Frank Reich, because it’ll be interesting to see if the two reconnect should Reich not end up with a head coaching position this offseason.

Here are the early odds:

DENVER BRONCOS

Ryans +1500

Steichen +2000

Gannon +3000

Reich +3000

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Steichen +400

Reich +1000

Ryans +1200

Gannon +4000

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Ryans +750

Steichen +1500

Reich +2000

Gannon +2200

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Ryans +750

Steichen +1200

Gannon +2000

HOUSTON TEXANS