Eagles sign wide receiver with special teams experience to the practice squad

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed free agent wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland to their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon.

Cleveland, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played college football at Florida.

The Eagles’ interest in Cleveland might be connected to former Broncos vice president of player personnel Matt Russell, who holds one of two “senior personnel director/advisor to the general manager” titles in Philly alongside Dave Caldwell.

Cleveland became available after the season with the Broncos seemingly opting to not sign him to a futures contract. This after appearing in 23 games with Denver since 2020.

Cleveland has seen 17 career targets for eight receptions, 91 yards (11.4 average), and zero touchdowns. He’s returned 12 kickoffs for a 21.0 average and a long of 31 yards. Cleveland also has six career special teams tackles to his name. He finished tied for fourth in Broncos special teams tackles in 2021.

In addition to providing more receiver and special teams depth, Cleveland gives the Eagles a bigger-bodied wideout for the scout team. He measures in at 6’2”, 205 pounds whereas his fellow practice squad WRs are smaller; Devon Allen is listed at 6’1”, 190 and Greg Ward is at 5’11”, 190.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES PRACTICE SQUAD

WR Tyrie Cleveland

OG Sua Opeta

WR Devon Allen

S Andre Chachere

CB Mario Goodrich

S Anthony Harris

DE Tarron Jackson

OT Fred Johnson

OT Roderick Johnson

CB Mac McCain

OG Tyrese Robinson

LB Davion Taylor

TE Noah Togiai

C Cameron Tom

WR Greg Ward

DT Marvin Wilson

DE Matt Leo (exempt)