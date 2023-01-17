Jalen Hurts not listed on Eagles estimated injury report ahead of Giants playoff game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Tuesday in advance of their Divisional Round playoff game against the New York Giants.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

The big news is that Jalen Hurts was not listed on the report at all.

Good sign!

This development does not come as a total surprise; Nick Sirianni said Hurts would be full go. Still, this instance marks Hurts’ first time not listed on the report since suffering his shoulder injury on December 18. Hurts was listed as limited in practice leading up to the Week 18 game he played in.

Other notable players NOT listed include: Josh Sweat and Miles Sanders.

Sweat missed the Eagles’ Week 18 game after being carted off the field with a neck injury in Week 17. Speaking to reporters during the bye week, Sweat said he will play against the Giants.

Sanders was limited in some early-week practices for the last few weeks of the regular season due to a knee issue. Good to not see him listed at all here.

The Eagles listed one player under DID NOT PARTICIPATE: Avonte Maddox.

Maddox appears to be on track to miss this week’s game. By never placing him on injured reserve, the Eagles seem to have some level of hope that he can might be able to play in the NFC Championship Game. That is, assuming the Eagles make it there.

With Maddox trending to sit out, the Eagles figure to use C.J. Gardner-Johnson as their nickel cornerback when he’s not already playing safety. Reed Blankenship figures to replace him on the back end when CJGJ moves down to the slot.

The Eagles listed three players under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Lane Johnson, Linval Joseph, and Robert Quinn.

Johnson is expected to play through a significant groin injury. It remains to be seen how long he’ll be able to last. No one can doubt Johnson’s toughness but one can be concerned about the situation becoming untenable for him. Jack Driscoll will have to be ready to play at right tackle if Johnson comes out of the game.

Joseph’s calf injury is a new development. He must’ve picked it up in Week 18. The Eagles are probably managing the veteran defensive tackle to get him to Saturday.

Quinn went on injured reserve with a knee scope but he’s now listed with a back issue. Quinn did not practice during last week’s bye. He’ll probably play this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (TUESDAY)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Lane Johnson (groin)

DT Linval Joseph (calf)

DE Robert Quinn (back)

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (TUESDAY)

The Giants held a walkthrough on Tuesday since they only just played on Sunday.

Jason Pinnock was listed under DNP after being carted off and hospitalized during the Giants’ Wild Card win. Pinnock has played the third most snaps of any Giants safety this season; he’s been a role player for them. Early in the week, he appears to be on track to miss Saturday’s game.

Giants players listed under limited participation seem like good bets to suit up this weekend. From that group, Adoree’ Jackson is notably listed with a back issue after previously missing seven games with a knee injury. Azeez Ojulari, who ranks second on the Giants in sacks, appears to have a chance to play despite getting banged up on Sunday.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

S Jason Pinnock (abdomen)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DB Landon Collins (ankle)

WR Isaiah Hodgins (ankle)

CB Adoree’ Jackson (back)

S Julian Love (hamstring)

CB Fabian Moreau (hip)

DE Azeez Ojulari (quad)