Jim Schwartz being hired by the Browns holds meaning for the Eagles

Jim Schwartz is a defensive coordinator again for the first time since his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles expired after the 2020 season.

Schwartz was hired by the Cleveland Browns. It’s there he rejoins the organization that he broke into the NFL with — thanks to help from then-head coach Bill Belichick — as a personnel scout back in 1993.

Schwartz spent the last two seasons as a senior defensive assistant for the Tennessee Titans.

The Browns hiring Schwartz holds meaning to the Eagles beyond the curiosity of seeing how he’ll fare there. Philadelphia defensive passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson reportedly interviewed for Cleveland’s DC job. That Wilson was beat out by Schwartz is good news for the Eagles’ chances of retaining a valued member of Nick Siriannni’s coaching staff.

Wilson is viewed as a strong in-house candidate to replace Jonathan Gannon, who is once again believed to be a front-runner for the Houston Texans’ head coach opening.

And so it’s possible that the Eagles’ former DC getting a job paved the pathway for their future DC.

Side note: If Schwartz is able to last beyond one season in Cleveland, he’ll go up against the Eagles when the Browns come to Philly in 2024.