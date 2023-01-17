Here’s how former Eagles fared on Wild Card weekend

The Eagles had a bye to start the postseason, but there were a plenty of familiar faces on the field for the Wild Card games. Former head coach Doug Pederson led the Jaguars to an incredible win over the Chargers, Eric Rowe had nice strip sack for the Dolphins, and Jalen Reagor fumbled a punt return.

There weren’t any former Eagles on the active game day roster in the 49ers win over the Seahawks — Hassan Ridgeway and Jordan Matthews are on San Francisco’s IR. The Philly alumni on the Ravens, Kevon Seymour and Daryl Worley, didn’t get many snaps in Baltimore’s loss to the Bengals. Seymour only saw playing time on special teams, and Worley was on the field for three total defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

Here’s what some other former Eagles did over the weekend:

Jacksonville Jaguars WIN 32-31

Saturday’s night game was absolutely fantastic. Doug Pederson’s Jaguars were down 27-0 before finally scoring their first touchdown just before halftime, QB Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half, but then came back with a vengeance and the offense clawed their way to a game-winning field goal.

Pederson has quickly ascended in the Coach of the Year discussion, having led a team that went 3-14 the previous year, to an AFC South division title and postseason victory.

Doug Pederson said after third biggest comeback in playoff history, other than Super Bowl he won with Eagles 5 years ago, this is the biggest win he has been a part of



pic.twitter.com/smu1dDEKM4 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 15, 2023

Unfortunately for the Chargers, this meant being on the losing side of one of the NFL’s best comebacks in playoff history. Former Eagles WR DeAndre Carter had two catches, on three targets, for 17 yards before being sidelined with an ankle injury for the rest of the game.

Bills barely beat Dolphins 34-31

This was not expected to be a close contest, and despite starting the game 17-0, the Bills were playing catch-up for most of the game. Still, they were able to pull off the win.

For the Bills, safety Jordan Poyer had three total tackles and offensive lineman Ryan Bates was on the field for 100 percent of the offensive snaps and a handful of snaps on special teams.

Miami’s offense didn’t get much help from Philly alumni, with Raheem Mostert missing the game with a thumb injury and River Cracraft not getting any targets. On defense, however, Duke Riley had two tackles and a forced fumble, and Eric Rowe had a really big game with seven total tackles, a forced fumble, and a sack.

Giants pull off upset over the Vikings 31-24

We learned early Sunday evening that the Eagles will face their very-familiar NFC East opponent in the divisional round of games next weekend when the Giants were able to stave off a late-game push by the Vikings. Now the Giants will head to Philly, including former two former Eagles, WR Marcus Johnson and OG Jack Anderson. Johnson made one special teams tackle on Sunday, and Anderson was inactive.

The Vikings just couldn’t pull it off, but on defense, former Eagles LB Jordan Hicks had a godo game with eight total tackles, and CB Chandon Sullivan had four tackles and one really clutch pass breakup late in the game. Jalen Reagor, who has been predominantly used by Minnesota on punt returns, had just one on Sunday, that he fumbled — the WR didn’t get any offensive snaps after that, either.

Jalen Reagor ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/D1quCYgKqi — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) January 15, 2023

That’s was Jalen Reagor’s 5th fumble this season. He’s averaging 6.4 yards per punt return. Not sure the risk is quite worth the reward. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 15, 2023

Jason Peters, Cowboys advance

The Dallas Cowboys will start Jason Peters at LT tonight. His 2nd start of the season. The Cowboys 5th offensive line combo. Peters will see his 7th postseason appearance and is a sign the #Cowboys won’t shy away from the passing game — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2023

Peters played just under 50 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps in their huge win over the Buccaneers on Monday night. The 40-year-old tackle has still managed to play at a high level when he’s on the field this season, but did leave the game early with a hip injury and didn’t return.