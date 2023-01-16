Eagles-Giants start time for the Divisional Round is set

The schedule for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs is set despite the fact that there’s still one more Wild Card game to be played. Here’s what next weekend’s action looks like.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

AFC — 4:30 PM Eastern, Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

NFC — 8:15 PM Eastern, New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (FOX, FOX Deportes)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

AFC — 3:00 PM Eastern, Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC — 6:30 PM Eastern, [Winner of Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers] at San Francisco 49ers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

And so it’s a prime-time NFC East battle between the Birds and the G-Men.

Eagles fans will have all day to tailgate leading up to Saturday night. They also won’t have to worry about having to work the next day. All the more reason for Lincoln Financial Field to offer a significant home field advantage.

If the Eagles are able to beat the Giants, they’ll host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29 at 3:00 PM Eastern.