Eagles News: Dallas Goedert is poised to do damage against the Giants

NFL Betting 2022: Divisional-round spread picks and props to bet before lines move - PFF

Player prop to be ready for: Dallas Goedert vs. New York Giants‘ Leaky TE Coverage. As we discussed in the PFF Forecast Discord, T.J. Hockenson was destined to torch the Giants this weekend. Ten catches and 129 yards later (both game highs), it’s now time to look at the next tight end due to roast New York’s interior coverage. The Giants are the most blitz-heavy team in the NFL, which leads to opportunities for tight ends to gobble up catches and yards. They sport a 39.0 PFF coverage grade against tight ends this year, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Mahomes and Kelce Climbing up FO Leaderboards - Football Outsiders

Better Than His Standard Stats: Dallas Goedert, PHI. Second at the position in DYAR despite finishing 12th with 55 catches. But again, he averaged 12.8 yards per reception. Only four tight ends had better averages, and none of them caught more than 37 passes. This is quite a change for the Eagles; Zach Ertz used to catch a ton of short passes and was regular named as the tight end who played worse than his standard stats.

Eagles’ forgotten weapon could be key to offense in NFL playoffs, especially if Jalen Hurts isn’t 100% - NJ.com

With the NFC’s top seed and a first-round bye in the postseason, the Eagles are resting and healing, but they’re also strategizing — building game plans for their possible opponent in the divisional round and dissecting game films to determine what led to big plays and busted plays during their 14-3 regular season. With the offense struggling in the final three games of the season — two without injured quarterback Jalen Hurts — head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff are searching for ways to get the attack back into mid-season form. And the problems the Eagles are having — getting into a passing game rhythm, converting third downs and scoring touchdowns in the red zone — seem to have a two-word answer: Dallas Goedert.

Eagles will host the Giants in the Divisional Round - BGN

The third meeting probably won’t be a walk in the park for the Eagles. The Giants are well-coached and the players seemingly fight hard for Brian Daboll. Daniel Jones is taking care of the football. Saquon Barkley is a big play threat. New York’s blitz-happy defense under Wink Martindale has the potential to mess with Hurts, especially if the QB is operating at less than 100% due to his shoulder pain. At the end of the day, though, the Eagles are the more talented team. And they’re coming off a bye whereas the Giants are having to go from playing a Sunday road game to a Saturday road game. The Birds should fully be expected to be able to win and host the NFC Championship Game in Philly.

Giants lost to the Eagles twice during the 2022 season. Can they upset them in the playoffs? - SB Nation

There is no doubting that the Eagles were the better team in the regular season and they handled the Giants in the two games. But any time division rivals play in the postseason, things can get weird. The whole “it’s hard to beat a team three times in a season” is real. If the Giants’ offense can stay as sharp as it was on Sunday, New York can hang in this game. It’s not going to be a cake walk for the Eagles and coach Nick Sirianni probably knows that.

Early pick against the spread for Giants-Eagles Divisional game in 2023 NFL playoffs - DraftKings Nation

Early pick ATS: Eagles -8.5. Philadelphia is coming into this game rested, which is great news for quarterback Jalen Hurts. He suffered a shoulder injury late in the regular season that caused him to miss two games. Hurts will likely still be limited, but the fact that he is expected to play is great for their outlook in this game. The Giants have taken a step forward as the season wore on, but the Eagles’ defense should be able to handle Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Mailbag: The Eagles’ top five draft options at pick No. 10 - PhillyVoice

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson: Bresee had 51 tackles, 9 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 4 batted passes in 25 career games. While his production isn’t otherworldly, it is easy to see his explosiveness on the field. He is an excellent run defender, and he has plenty of upside as a pass rusher. In the Eagles’ defense, Bresee could play multiple spots along the defensive line, at 3-tech, 1-tech, or DE.

They Might Be Giants - Iggles Blitz

Before you think I’m delusionally pumping up the Giants, this says as much about the Vikings as anything. They went 13-4, but were a fraud all year long. They won close games, with a ton of little things going their way. That can make for a fun regular season, but it catches up to you in the playoffs. Today was their first loss in a one-score game all year (11-1). Vikings supporters (fans and media) told us they knew how to win in close games and were a clutch team. There is some truth to that, but they also needed a lot of favorable circumstances. Today that luck ran out. Saquon Barkley ran over it. Daniel Jones ran by it. Dexter Lawrence crushed it. The Giants will have a much tougher task next week. The Eagles are a better team than the Vikings. Jones was only hit four times. The whole Vikings defense seemed invisible. Take away kneel-downs and the Giants averaged 6.8 yards per play. The Giants were 7 for 13 on third downs, 2 for 2 on fourth downs and 3 for 4 in the red zone. Yikes. What in the name of the Purple People Eaters was going on out there?

Wild Card: Joe Burrow on Going to Buffalo; Daboll and Pederson on their Latest Improbable Wins - FMIA

“Last question,” I said to Pederson. “Where does this victory rank in your life?” I knew what I wanted him to say. We’re a month away from the five-year anniversary of Pederson’s Super Bowl win in Philadelphia. But would this all-timer of a comeback be in the same league? Pederson didn’t hesitate. “It’s second,” he said. “Right behind the Super Bowl.”

Surprised by Jalen Hurts’ ascent? Former Eagles QB Josh McCown saw it coming three years ago - Inquirer

That is when McCown saw enough to be certain that Jalen Hurts, still an enigma after being selected before the season while the Eagles seemed committed to Carson Wentz, had a future in the NFL. And Hurts wasn’t even throwing a football. McCown noticed Hurts on the video feed standing behind the play in practice and going through the motions while Wentz ran with the starters. Hurts, instead of simply watching the play from the sidelines, took an imaginary snap, moved his feet, and acted as if he was executing a handoff or throwing to a receiver. “I remember texting him about it,” McCown said. “I just loved that. My encouragement to him was just ‘Don’t lose that.’ To me, that’s where the desire matches what you believe in yourself. Like ‘I believe I’m a franchise quarterback. I’m going to start behaving like that right now.’ I was just so impressed.”

NFL playoffs divisional round: Schedule, previews for AFC, NFC - ESPN

Why the Eagles will win: Simply put, Philadelphia is better in almost every facet of the game. Quarterback? Check. Offensive line? Check. Receivers? Check. Defensive line? Check. Linebackers? Check. Defensive backs? Check. I’ll give the Giants the running back position, and maybe kicker, in the head-to-head comparison. But that’s about it. The Eagles can beat you in different ways. Offensively, Hurts can run on the Giants — who allowed 5.2 yards per carry to opposing quarterbacks this season, second worst in the NFL — or hit receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith through the air. Defensively, the pass rush can wreck a pass play before the ball is out of the quarterback’s hand. And if not, the best secondary in the game is there to smother receivers.

The First Read, NFL Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams - NFL.com

How healthy will Jalen Hurts be? Hurts missed two of the last three games of the regular season with a right shoulder injury. He played in the finale — when the Eagles were trying to lock up a first-round bye — but head coach Nick Sirianni was clearly cautious about running plays that put his quarterback in too much potential duress. The Eagles did what they had to do in beating the Giants in Week 18, when New York was resting starters. Philadelphia will need a lot more to find its way into the NFC Championship Game by beating the Giants in the Divisional Round. Hurts was special all season because he made the offense unpredictable. The Eagles can gash opponents one week with a dominant run game or they can carve up defenses with a multitude of weapons in the pass game. The key to making all that work is Hurts and his ability to run and throw effectively. The Eagles have handled the Giants twice this season — by a score of 48-22 in the first meeting and 22-16 in the second — but they need Hurts to be close to 100 percent this time around. The stakes are way too high.

Milton Williams coming on strong as Eagles enter playoffs - NBCSP

In the first six games of the season, Williams had zero sacks, zero tackles for loss and just 1 quarterback hit. That bye week did wonders. Because since then the 23-year-old defensive tackle has been playing better and better. In the 11 games since the bye, Williams has 4 sacks, 9 TFLs, 5 QB hits and 29 combined tackles. And as the Eagles get ready for their playoff run, he’s become a really important part of the rotation. He makes a big play every week. What’s been the difference? “I got healthy,” Williams said. “The bye week helped me. And I’m making sure I’m doing my job each and every snap and taking advantage of the opportunities when I get them.” After some slight prodding, Williams said earlier in the season he was playing through a couple injuries: Turf toe and a hyperextended elbow. “But got the bye week, got away from it a little bit, cleared my mind,” Williams said. “And it’s been good after that.”

I think Giants’ QB Daniel Jones has ended the argument about the kind of player he is - Big Blue View

I think the debate is over. Daniel Jones on Sunday put an emphatic end to the “can Jones be a quarterback who can win you big games?” and “should the Giants bring Jones back as their quarterback next season?” Jones did that with a historic ‘put the team on his back and carry it to victory’ performance on Sunday in a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. Jones completed 24 of 35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 17 times for 78 yards. He is the first player in postseason history to surpass 300 yards passing, throw multiple touchdowns and run for more than 70 yards in a game. “I’m impressed. I’m not shocked. He’s been doing it all year. He’s really a special player,” running back Saquon Barkley said. “I’m happy for him and proud of him.” Head coach Brian Daboll described Jones’ virtuoso performance in the biggest game of his career as “pretty good.”

Daniel Jones Is Real, and On Sunday, He Was Spectacular - The Ringer

What wasn’t clear to the Giants last offseason is crystalized now after an impressive wild-card win against the Vikings: No player embodies the new ethos in New York better than Jones, and it’s time to commit to him.

Cowboys playoff schedule: If Dallas wins on Monday night they will visit 49ers on Sunday afternoon - Blogging The Boys

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend has only one game left in it and it is the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. As the Cowboys are partaking in the last game of the weekend they know their fate should they emerge from Tampa with their first-ever win against Tom Brady. It is a road matchup against the San Francisco 49ers that awaits the winner of Monday night’s game and it was cemented as the case on Sunday when the New York Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings. While the matchup was known, when it would happen was still undetermined, that is until after the final Sunday game came to a close.

Report: Jeff Bezos hasn’t submitted a bid to buy the Washington Commanders; first round bids didn’t exceed $6.3 billion - Hogs Haven

Jeff Bezos was an early favorite to purchase the Washington Commanders due to his immense wealth and the rumors he was interested in purchasing an NFL team. He was not a bidder on the Denver Broncos when they were sold last year, and he has reportedly not placed a bid on the Washington Commanders during the first round of bids that were due before Christmas last year. Front Office Sports is also reporting that bids did not exceed $6.3 billion. Bezos’ interest has always been speculative, and people assumed he was waiting for the right team before entering the fray. He had no ties to the Denver Broncos, which was sold to a group led by a Walton heir. He had previously purchased the Washington Post and is building another Amazon Headquarters in Arlington, VA, giving him strong ties to the area. However, another team that could interest Bezos that is expected to be sold soon is the Seattle Seahawks. Bezos’ has strong ties to that area, and it could be the prize he’s waiting for.

