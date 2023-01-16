Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Super Wild Card Weekend finale

The final game of Super Wild Card Weekend will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9).
With the Philadelphia Eagles set to host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, the winner of tonight’s game earns the opportunity to travel and play the San Francisco 49ers next weekend.
The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these teams 13-6, but the Buccaneers have won the past two meetings, including in September 2022. This will be the third time that these teams have met in the postseason, but the most recent was back in 1983, when the Cowboys won 30-17 — Tampa Bay has never hosted or won a postseason game against Dallas.
Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TV Schedule
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: ESPN | ABC
Date: Monday, January 16, 2023
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DAL), 83 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DAL), 225 (TB)
Online Streaming
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Dallas Cowboys: -2.5 (-140)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2.5 (+120)
Over/under: 45.5 points
SB Nation Blogs
Cowboys: www.BloggingTheBoys.com
Buccaneers: www.BucsNation.com
Reacts Results
Open thread: Discuss Monday night’s game in the comments below.
Loading comments...