Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Super Wild Card Weekend finale

The final game of Super Wild Card Weekend will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Dallas Cowboys (12-5) on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9).

With the Philadelphia Eagles set to host the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, the winner of tonight’s game earns the opportunity to travel and play the San Francisco 49ers next weekend.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series between these teams 13-6, but the Buccaneers have won the past two meetings, including in September 2022. This will be the third time that these teams have met in the postseason, but the most recent was back in 1983, when the Cowboys won 30-17 — Tampa Bay has never hosted or won a postseason game against Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN | ABC

Date: Monday, January 16, 2023

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (DAL), 83 (TB), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (DAL), 225 (TB)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Cowboys: -2.5 (-140)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2.5 (+120)

Over/under: 45.5 points

