Eagles open as favorites in playoff game against Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles opened as 7.5-point home favorites against the New York Giants in the NFL divisional round of the playoffs, according to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Eagles are looking to go 3-0 against the Giants this season with a victory that gives them hosting duties for the NFC Championship game.

Head coach Nick Sirianni was the first to admit that they didn’t play very well in Week 18, when the Eagles got a win over the Giants backups for their No. 1. Still, Jalen Hurts was still really affected by his shoulder injury and they were trying to protect him. If Sirianni and his staff were seriously considering the Giants as a potential playoff opponent, they made have been keeping things underwhelming for film study purposes, as well.

Lincoln Financial Field definitely offers meaningful home-field advantage for the Eagles, and with Hurts back and Lane Johnson playing through his injury, there’s a very good chance that the explosive and dynamic Eagles offense will be back in time for this postseason push.