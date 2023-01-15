Eagles will host the Giants in the Divisional Round

We now know which team the Philadelphia Eagles will host at Lincoln Financial Field in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

With the New York Giants beating the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s Wild Card action, the Eagles will be facing the G-Men for the third time this season.

The first meeting between these two teams was back in Week 14. The Birds won in a blowout, 48 to 22. And eight of the Giants’ points were scored against Philly’s backup defenders in garbage time.

The second meeting, as you’ll recall, was a Week 18 game that featured unusual circumstances. The Eagles were playing to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture while the Giants were resting key players since they were locked in to the No. 6 seed. It looked like the Eagles were trying to execute a vanilla game plan while trying to protect Jalen Hurts in the quarterback’s first game back from injury. They were unable to put the game way early, which wasn’t ideal, but ultimately won by a score of 22 to 16.

The third meeting probably won’t be a walk in the park for the Eagles. The Giants are well-coached and the players seemingly fight hard for Brian Daboll. Daniel Jones is taking care of the football. Saquon Barkley is a big play threat. New York’s blitz-happy defense under Wink Martindale has the potential to mess with Hurts, especially if the QB is operating at less than 100% due to his shoulder pain.

At the end of the day, though, the Eagles are the more talented team. And they’re coming off a bye whereas the Giants are having to go from playing a Sunday road game to a Saturday road game. The Birds should fully be expected to be able to win and host the NFC Championship Game in Philly.