Filed under:

Super Wild Card Weekend: Sunday games

We get three more playoff games on Sunday!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend continues on Sunday after two exciting Saturday games resulted in the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars advancing to the next round. Things could trend that way again with two of the six teams in Sunday’s trio of matchups playing without their starting quarterback — in Miami’s case they’re without QB2, as well.

The day’s lineup starts off with the Dolphins on the road against the Bills, followed by the Giants against the Vikings, and finally a rematch of last week’s Ravens at Bengals game at night.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s games.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Game time: 1:00 PM EST
Channel: CBS
Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+
Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (MIA), 81 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (MIA), 226 (BUF)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Miami Dolphins: +13.5 (+600)
Buffalo Bills: -13.5 (-850)
Over/under: 43.5 points

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 25%
    Dolphins (+13.5)
    (9 votes)
  • 74%
    Bills (-13.5)
    (26 votes)
35 votes total

SB Nation Blogs

Dolphins: wwwThePhinsider.com
Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com

New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings

Game time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: FOX | FOX Deportes
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (NYG), 83 (MIN), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (NYG), 227 (MIN)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

New York Giants: +3 (+135)
Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-155)
Over/under: 48 points

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 67%
    Giants (+3)
    (25 votes)
  • 32%
    Vikings (-3)
    (12 votes)
37 votes total

SB Nation Blogs

Giants: www.BigBlueView.com
Vikings: www.DailyNorseman.com

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Online Streaming: FuboTV | Peacock
Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (BAL), 85 (CIN), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (BAL), 228 (CIN)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Baltimore Ravens: +8.5 (+340)
Cincinnati Bengals: -8.5 (-425)
Over/under: 40.5 points

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 20%
    Ravens (+8.5)
    (6 votes)
  • 79%
    Bengals (-8.5)
    (23 votes)
29 votes total

SB Nation Blogs

Ravens: www.BaltimoreBeatdown.com
Bengals: www.CincyJungle.com

Open thread: Discuss Sunday’s games in the comments below.

