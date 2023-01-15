Super Wild Card Weekend: Sunday games

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend continues on Sunday after two exciting Saturday games resulted in the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars advancing to the next round. Things could trend that way again with two of the six teams in Sunday’s trio of matchups playing without their starting quarterback — in Miami’s case they’re without QB2, as well.
The day’s lineup starts off with the Dolphins on the road against the Bills, followed by the Giants against the Vikings, and finally a rematch of last week’s Ravens at Bengals game at night.
Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s games.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
Game time: 1:00 PM EST
Channel: CBS
Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+
Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (MIA), 81 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (MIA), 226 (BUF)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook
Miami Dolphins: +13.5 (+600)
Buffalo Bills: -13.5 (-850)
Over/under: 43.5 points
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
25%
Dolphins (+13.5)
-
74%
Bills (-13.5)
SB Nation Blogs
Dolphins: wwwThePhinsider.com
Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com
New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings
Game time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: FOX | FOX Deportes
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (NYG), 83 (MIN), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (NYG), 227 (MIN)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook
New York Giants: +3 (+135)
Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-155)
Over/under: 48 points
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
67%
Giants (+3)
-
32%
Vikings (-3)
SB Nation Blogs
Giants: www.BigBlueView.com
Vikings: www.DailyNorseman.com
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Online Streaming: FuboTV | Peacock
Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (BAL), 85 (CIN), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (BAL), 228 (CIN)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Baltimore Ravens: +8.5 (+340)
Cincinnati Bengals: -8.5 (-425)
Over/under: 40.5 points
Poll
Which bet do you like more?
-
20%
Ravens (+8.5)
-
79%
Bengals (-8.5)
SB Nation Blogs
Ravens: www.BaltimoreBeatdown.com
Bengals: www.CincyJungle.com
Reacts Results
Open thread: Discuss Sunday’s games in the comments below.
Loading comments...