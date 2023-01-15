Super Wild Card Weekend: Sunday games

The NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend continues on Sunday after two exciting Saturday games resulted in the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars advancing to the next round. Things could trend that way again with two of the six teams in Sunday’s trio of matchups playing without their starting quarterback — in Miami’s case they’re without QB2, as well.

The day’s lineup starts off with the Dolphins on the road against the Bills, followed by the Giants against the Vikings, and finally a rematch of last week’s Ravens at Bengals game at night.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s games.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Game time: 1:00 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+

Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (MIA), 81 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (MIA), 226 (BUF)

Miami Dolphins: +13.5 (+600)

Buffalo Bills: -13.5 (-850)

Over/under: 43.5 points

Game time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: FOX | FOX Deportes

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, MN

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (NYG), 83 (MIN), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (NYG), 227 (MIN)

New York Giants: +3 (+135)

Minnesota Vikings: -3 (-155)

Over/under: 48 points

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Peacock

Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (BAL), 85 (CIN), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (BAL), 228 (CIN)

Baltimore Ravens: +8.5 (+340)

Cincinnati Bengals: -8.5 (-425)

Over/under: 40.5 points

