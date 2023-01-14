Eagles will face 1 of 3 teams in the Divisional Round

The result of Saturday’s Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks holds meaning for the Philadelphia Eagles, who are enjoying their first-round bye.

Had the Seahawks pulled off an unlikely upset, the Eagles would’ve hosted them at Lincoln Financial Field next weekend. Such a scenario would’ve been a preferable outcome, especially since it would’ve meant a 49ers elimination.

With the Seahawks losing, however, we now know the Eagles will face one of THREE teams in the Divisional Round:

The Giants’ 4:30 PM Eastern Sunday game against the Minnesota Vikings is the next key matchup to watch. If the G-Men beat the Vikes, New York will be facing the Birds for a second time in three weeks.

If the Giants lose, the 49ers will host the Vikings and the Eagles will host the winner of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Bucs.