What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Jake Elliott Appreciation Post Edition

Welcome to Wild Card Weekend! Imagine having to play the first week of the playoffs. That must suck.

Last week’s game was boring as hell. Eagles came in with a vanilla game plan, knowing they’d be playing the backups, and oh boy did it show. Jake Elliott put this team on his back and kicked his way to victory. Unlike certain other teams in the NFC East... When all was said and done, after the field goals, after the unnecessary panics, the Eagles secured the number one seed and this weekend off.

So this weekend we get:

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE EAGLES: Jakey Makey Edition

AJ BROWN GETS THE NEW RECORD ON HIS FIRST CATCH!!!

Jake Elliott Appreciation Post (3-0)

THE GIANT KILLER!!!!!!!! (10-3)

There was an attempt....

Jake Elliott Appreciation Post 2: 2 Jakey 2 Makey (13-0)

WE INTERRUPT YOUR REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMING FOR AN IMPORTANT NEWS UPDATE

Jake Elliott Appreciation Post 3: Revenge of the Jake (16-0)

Hurts Channels His Inner Dak

Jake Elliott Appreciation Post 4: Kingdom of the Crystal Jake (19-0)

Giant’s Touchdown and Failed 2PC (19-9)

Jake Elliott Appreciation Post 5: Insert Movie Pun Here (22-9)

EAGLES WIN AN TAKE THE #1 SEED!!!

There you have it folks, our Eagles are the number one seed in the NFC and relaxing (and healing) this weekend whilst other teams fight for their seasons. I may put out a WTS next week if there are enough comments about us in the other threads, but if that doesn’t happen, here’s hoping I see yous in two weeks. Until next time,