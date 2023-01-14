Super Wild Card Weekend: Saturday games

Happy Postseason!
The first matchup of Wild Card weekend will feature the Seattle Seahawks (9-8) on the road against the San Francisco 49ers (13-4). These teams NFC West opponents already faced each other twice during the regular season, with the 49ers winning both at home in September (27-7) and in Seattle in December (21-13). The Seahawks and Niners have only played each other one other time in the postseason, back in 2014, with Seattle winning at home, 23-17.
For the night game, the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) are on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8). These teams faced off on the West Coast at the beginning of the 2022 regular season, and the Jaguars had a huge 38-10 win early in Doug Pederson’s tenure. They haven’t played each other in Jacksonville since 2019, when the Chargers won easily, 45-10, and have never faced off in the postseason.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.
Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers
Game time: 4:30 PM EST
Channel: FOX | FOX Deportes
Online Streaming: FuboTV
Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (SEA), 81 (SF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (SEA), 226 (SF)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook
Seattle Seahawks: +9.5 (+400)
San Francisco 49ers: -9.5 (-500)
Over/under: 42 points
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Game time: 8:15 PM EST
Channel: NBC
Online Streaming: FuboTV | Peacock
Location: TIAA Bank Field | Jacksonville, FL
Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (LAC), 85 (JAX), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (LAC), 227 (JAX)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook
Los Angeles Chargers: -2.5 (-140)
Jacksonville Jaguars: +2.5 (+120)
Over/under: 47.5 points
