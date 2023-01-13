2022 NFL Rookie All-Pro Team Offense

With the regular season over, we can look back on how the 2022 rookie class performed in their inaugural NFL season. This year’s group provided a ton of excitement, with some players already playing like some of the best in the league at their position. Here is the 2022 rookie All-Pro Team Offense

Quarterback

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

2022 Stats: 67% Completion, 8.1 Yards Per Attempt, 1,374 Yards, 13 Passing Touchdowns, 4 Interceptions, 1 rushing Touchdown

Brock Purdy went from the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to being the third string quarterback in San Francisco to being undefeated in his six starts and leading San Francisco to the second seed in the NFC. It took season ending injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy G for the 49ers to get Purdy on the field and he rewarded them with steady play and some wow throws across his starts. In a quarterback class that has yet to really impress, Purdy is the clear best signal caller at this point.

Second Team: Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Running Back

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

2022 Stats: 228 Carries, 1,050 Yards, 4.6 Yards Per Carry, Nine Rushing Touchdowns, 35 Receptions, 165 Yards

Kenneth Walker stepped up in a big way for the Seahawks this year when Rashaad Penny went down with an injury early in the season. The former Michigan State Spartan burst onto the scene as a starter, using his blend of size and speed to outrun and outmuscle NFL defenses. Even as he finished the season banged up, he was still able to generate big plays when he was on the field.

Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

2022 Stats: 210 Carries, 1,035 Yards, 4.9 Yards Per Carry, Three Rushing Touchdowns, 16 Receptions, Yards, One Receiving Touchdown

After being the 151st pick in the draft, the Falcons probably didn’t even realize what they had in Tyler Allgeier. That he did not get more than 15 carries until week seven is further evidence. However, the first year running back out of BYU eventually became a key part of Arthur Smith’s signature rushing attack. Allgeier’s blend of vision, patience and power made him a consistent force in the Falcons running game. He should have a much bigger role next year.

Second Team: Breece Hall, New York Jets and Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans

Wide Receiver

Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

2022 Stats: 83 Receptions, 1,103 Yards, 13.3 Yards Per Catch, Four Receiving Touchdowns

2022 was an exceptional year for rookie receivers, so it really says something that Garrett Wilson was the best of the bunch this year. Despite some, uh, dysfunction at the quarterback position in New York, Garrett Wilson was dangerous regardless of who threw him the ball. Wilson is already one of the best receivers in the league with the ball in his hands. Hopefully with more stability at quarterback next year, Wilson can keep pushing for NFL stardom.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

2022 Stats: 72 Receptions, 1,042 Yards, 14.5 Yards Per Catch, Four Receiving Touchdowns

How about those Buckeyes? Chris Olave’s exceptional rookie year mirrored his former Ohio State teammate, Garrett Wilson, in a lot of ways. Like Wilson, Olave dealt with musical chairs at quarterback and, like Wilson, thrived anyway. Olave’s ball skills and advanced route running made his transition to the NFL seamless and he should keep growing into a top pass catcher going forward.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

2022 Stats: 52 Receptions, 801 Yards, 15.4 Yards Per Catch, Four Receiving Touchdowns

George Pickens is a special player. His size, athleticism, ball skills and toughness translated immediately to NFL play. Even though he barely played college ball last year, Pickens looked extremely comfortable in the Steelers passing game, even as production from the quarterback position was unsteady. Pickens’ growth will be key in the success of Kenny Pickett and the whole Steelers organization going forward.

Second Team: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons and Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers and Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders

Tight End

Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

2022 Stats: 32 Receptions, 450 Receiving Yards, 14.1 Yards Per Catch, 3 Touchdowns

Rookie tight ends typically have a more difficult type transitioning to the NFL than other positions. In the case of Chigoziem “Chig” Okonkwo, that transition wasn’t nearly as difficult, even as a fourth round pick who had to fight harder for playing time. The rookie out of Maryland led all tight ends in yards per reception this year, evidence of his unique athleticism at the position. His ability as a blocker also allowed the Titans to keep him inline on running plays and use him as a fullback. The Titans endured much strife on offense this season, but they can be sure about Chigoziem Okonkwo going forward.

Second Team: Isaiah Likely, Baltimore Ravens

Offensive Tackle

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Smith was expected to be eased into play as a rookie until Tyrone Smith went down with injury. As a result, Smith was relied on to play left tackle and sometimes left guard for much of the season. Smith was mostly excellent, showing how his athleticism and toughness translate to being an NFL blocker. Smith will be a key piece of the Cowboys offensive line for the next decade.

Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks made exactly the right choice when they used a top ten pick on Charles Cross. Cross was as pro-ready of a pass blocker as there was in the 2022 class and his adeptness there helped catapult Geno Smith into the stratosphere as a passer this season. Cross is the offensive lineman the Seahawks have been looking for over the last decade.

Second Team: Ikem Ekwonu, Carolina Panthers and Jamaree Salyer, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive Guard

Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers

Zion Johnson was drafted with high expectations, however transitioning from tackle to guard in the NFL was a bit of a challenge for him. Johnson showed moments where his power was evident and it’s clear he is on the right track to be a very solid NFL lineman.

Dylan Parnham, Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders do not have a ton to be excited about after this year, but can be a bit encouraged by Dylan Parnham at offensive guard. Parnham, a third round pick, looked really solid yet unspectacular when starting.

Second Team: Ed Ingram, Vikings and Kenyon Green, Texans

Center

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Who else? Tyler Linderbaum was one of the best offensive lineman in all of the league. His transition from Iowa to locking down the Baltimore offensive line was as seamless as everyone expected. He will be the keystone of that offensive line for the next decade.

Second Team: Luke Fortner, Jacksonville Jaguars