Eagles sign offensive lineman to future/reserve contract

The Eagles still have some playoff business to tend to, but in the meantime, Howie Roseman and Co. are utilizing this first-round bye week to look ahead at the roster. The team announced that they had signed OL Julian Good-Jones to a future/reserve contract on Friday evening.

Good-Jones is familiar with the Eagles, who signed the lineman out of Iowa State following the 2020 NFL Draft. He didn’t make the roster and instead went to play for the Canadian Football League in the years since. The 6-foot-5, 319-pound right tackle played in 22 regular season games and helped the Calgary Stampeders on their way to the Western Semifinals.

The lineman played right tackle in the CFL, but was a left tackle and center at Iowa State, and over the years earned first-team All-Big 12 honors and the Arthur Floyd Scott Outstanding Offensive Lineman Award.

We all know the Eagles like to add depth to the trenches so adding someone who was able to get solid experience in the CFL and is familiar with the franchise, seems like a win. This contract does not allow Good-Jones to play for the Eagles in the playoffs but it does allow him to compete for a roster spot in the offseason.