Eagles injury news: Jalen Hurts throws, Lane Johnson says he will play next week

The Philadelphia Eagles held their second of two playoff bye week practices on Friday. With no game to be played, the team is not required to issue an official injury report. So, here’s the next best thing, a roundup of various player updates.

JALEN HURTS

After not throwing during the media-attended portion of Thursday’s practice, Hurts was seen slinging the pill on Friday. Seems like positive progress.

The Eagles won’t practice again until either Tuesday (Saturday game) or Wednesday (Sunday game) next week. Hurts will be able to rest his shoulder until then.

Here’s Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew going through a THROWING drill. Hurts didn’t throw yesterday. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/rYn0pWvfvZ — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) January 13, 2023

LANE JOHNSON

Not unlike Hurts, Johnson ramped up on Friday. The Eagles’ starting right tackle was practicing with the team after only doing some work off to the side on Thursday.

It was previously reported that Johnson would be ready to suit up for the playoffs. He confirmed as much on Friday.

As apparent in the preceding video, Johnson clarified that he’s dealing with a groin injury (sports hernia) and not an abdomen issue.

Johnson seemed to do well in Friday’s practice. He expects to ramp up even more ahead of next week’s game.

Eagles RT Lane Johnson (groin) said he went through today's practice without too much pain as he attempts to play through a torn adductor next weekend. Was encouraged by how it went.



His goal is to have a pretty normal practice week next week with an intense Thursday practice. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 13, 2023

Lane Johnson: "I'd rather have this than the ankle shit I had a couple years ago. ...As far as the game, you go out there and play football, it is what it is. Not much I can do about it." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) January 13, 2023

A.J. BROWN

Arthur Juan returned to practice, as expected. Thursday was a rest day for the Eagles’ leading receiver.

ROBERT QUINN

Quinn missed his second straight practice. One would hope that’s a case of him resting and not re-injury.