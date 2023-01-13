6 Eagles players earn AP All-Pro honors

You don’t finish in first place in the NFC without having a number of standout individual performances and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs this year, the Philadelphia Eagles, are no different. The Associated Press announced their first and second All-Pro teams on Friday morning and the Birds had six players earn a spot.

Offensive linemen Jason Kelce (center) and Lane Johnson (right tackle) made the first team. For Kelce it was his fifth time on the squad and for Johnson it was his second. “Big honor, especially happy for (Johnson) who is the best tackle in the NFL without question, especially on the right side,” Jason Kelce told the AP.

Philadelphia had four players on the second team including QB Jalen Hurts, WR A.J. Brown, EDGE Haason Reddick, and CB James Bradberry. Hurts, the Eagles star signal caller, received one first-team vote, but Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes received the 49 others. The Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers led the way with four players each on the first-team.

Brown was also close to making the first team, finishing with 76 points (13 first place votes) while Davante Adams, who took the last spot on the first-team, of the Raiders had 100 points (26 first place votes). First place votes were worth three points while second team votes were one point each.

There were only two unanimous selections this year as Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson each earned all 50 votes at their respective positions.

Other Eagles receiving votes were LG Landon Dickerson (11 votes, two first place), RG Isaac Seumalo (two votes), IDL Javon Hargrave (six votes), LB T.J. Edwards (23 votes, three first place), CB Darius Slay (20 votes, five first place, missed second team by one spot), S C.J. Gardner-Johnson (three votes), K Jake Elliott (one vote), KR Boston Scott (one vote), PR Jamal Agnew (one vote), and LS Rick Lovato (two votes).