NFL Wild Card Game Picks

Our Wild Card picks are in for first round of the 2023 NFL playoffs!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After Week 18, I’m entering the postseason as the regular season champion. Last year it was a tie between former BGN contributor Shamus Clancy and the BGN Community. But then I took the lead with a strong playoff run to finish as the overall champ. Can anyone prevent me from going back-to-back? We’ll see.

No Philadelphia Eagles game this week, of course, with the Birds on a bye. When it comes to projecting their Divisional Round opponent, some (myself included) think the New York Giants can upset the Minnesota Vikings. Assuming the Seattle Seahawks don’t pull off a big upset, such a result would mean the Eagles playing the G-Men for a third time this season. Others are envisioning Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coming to Philly.

Let’s get to the picks!

BGN Community Week 18 record: 12-4

BGN Community record: 165-104-2

MAKE YOUR PICKS

