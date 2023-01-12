Haason Reddick named NFC Defensive Player of the Month

After helping wrap up the top seed in the NFC, a first round bye in the playoffs, and the NFC East division title, you would be forgiven if you thought Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick was finished earning more accolades. You would also be wrong!

On Thursday morning, Reddick was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December/January, his first ever monthly award from the NFL.

Over the last six weeks of the season Reddick recorded eight sacks, two forced fumbles, 18 tackles, and a fumble recovery. He also had a three-game stretch with consecutive multi-sack performances, becoming the first Eagles player since 2011 to accomplish the feat. He also won NFC Defensive Player of the Week back in Week 4 after terrorizing Jacksonville to the tune of two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

In his first season with the Birds, the Camden, N.J. native racked up a career-high 16 sacks and added a league-high five strip sacks. According to the Eagles, he is just the third NFL player since 1999 to produce 16.0-plus sacks, five-plus forced fumbles, and three-plus fumble recoveries in a season, joining T.J. Watt (2021) and Chandler Jones (2019). Among the top 10 players in total sacks, Reddick had the fewest pass rush snaps (428) and the second-highest sack rate (3.7%).

Will the first-time Pro Bowler be adding an NFL Defensive Player of the YEAR award to his trophy case? Well, Watt won in 2021 and Jones finished second in 2019 so the precedent is certainly set for him to be in the conversation.