3 Eagles honored by their peers, voted to first ever NFLPA Players’ All-Pro team

While I’m sure the insight provided here at Bleeding Green Nation, and around the Philadelphia Eagles-centric internet, is appreciated by fans...sometimes it’s nice to hear things straight from the horse’s mouth. We have already discussed the players who made the Pro Bowl and the players that were selected to the PFF All-Pro team but what we haven’t talked about is who the actual players think are the best out there on the field.

This year, for the first time, the NFL Players Association announced their first ever Players’ All-Pro Team and three Eagles made the cut. Center Jason Kelce, right tackle Lane Johnson, and cornerback Darius Slay are the trio of representatives for Philadelphia and I don’t think you’ll hear many arguments against their inclusion.

The NFLPA has unveiled the 2022 Players’ All-Pro First Team, voted on by players themselves. pic.twitter.com/RVw2lr2SE6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2023

Some other notable names on the team include QB Patrick Mahomes, Jason Kelce’s brother and podcast co-host, TE Travis Kelce, IDL Aaron Donald, and edge rushers Myles Garrett and Nick Bosa. Each of the other three NFC East teams had one player make the team: Dallas Cowboys RG Zach Martin, New York Giants NT Dexter Lawrence, and Washington Commanders core teamer (special teams player) Jeremy Reaves.

It is interesting to note the rules the NFLPA laid out in regards to the voting. For instance, only active NFL players got to vote (one vote per player) and if a player missed five or more games as of Week 15, they were ineligible to be voted for. You also weren’t allowed to vote for yourself or a teammate and you were only allowed to vote for your position group OR the position group you line up against.

In the coming weeks, the NFLPA will release a top 5 list that provides a more extensive look at how players voted in each category. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2023

Kelce and Johnson have long been thought of as two of the best at their respective offensive line positions and they both had excellent seasons this year. Slay had 55 tackles (40 solo), three interceptions, and 14 passes defended this season while being a leader of the Eagles secondary that suffered multiple injuries throughout the year. He hasn’t been his “Big Play” self of late, but the playoffs will give him another chance to shine.