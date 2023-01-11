Jake Elliott is NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the third time in his career

Jake Elliott is NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 18, according to an official NFL announcement.

The Philadelphia Eagles kicker earned this honor by tying his career high in points scored with 16 against the New York Giants. Elliott made field goal attempts from 32, 52, 39, 54, and 22 yards out. He became only the second kicker in Eagles history to have two 50+ makes in the same game.

Elliott previously won NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 11 of the 2021 season and Week 3 of the 2017 season.

The Eagles finished the 2022 regular season with nine NFC Player of the Week awards. To recap:

Week 1 — CB Zech McPhearson, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 2 — CB Darius Slay, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 3 — DE Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 4 — LB Haason Reddick, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 5 — K Cameron Dicker, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Week 12 — QB Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 13 — QB Jalen Hurts, NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Week 14 — DE Brandon Graham, NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 18 — K Jake Elliott, NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

In addition to all this, Hurts won NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September.

A lot of well-earned recognition for the Birds this year.