5 Eagles make PFF’s 2022 NFL All-Pro team

As the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles will enjoy a well-earned week off this weekend. Even though they won’t be on the field, that hasn’t stopped some players from earning accolades off the field. On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus announced their 2022 NFL All-Pro team and five Eagles made the cut.

Right tackle Lane Johnson and linebacker T.J. Edwards were named to the All-Pro first-team while center Jason Kelce, wide receiver A.J. Brown, and cornerback James Bradberry all garnered All-Pro second-team recognition.

This pushes Philadelphia’s impressive run of dominating postseason teams to two as the Eagles led the league with eight selections (and nine alternates) to the Pro Bowl this year. Brown, Johnson, and Kelce were all named Pro Bowl “starters” and Bradberry was listed as an alternate.

It is interesting to see Edwards on PFF’s All-Pro first-team because he was not named to the Pro Bowl in any capacity, despite finishing tied for seventh in the league with 159 tackles and racking up a pair of sacks, 10 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and one fumble recovery. PFF notes:

Edwards is one of the best stories in the NFL. An undrafted free agent from Wisconsin in 2019, Edwards has graded well in every opportunity he has been given since college. This season, he finished with 51 defensive stops and seven pass breakups while allowing a 76.4 passer rating 76.4 into his coverage.

(Note: I don’t know what’s going on at the end of that blurb either, but that’s how it appears on their site.)

Johnson, as we all know, is a complete force of nature on the right side of Philadelphia’s offensive line. According to PFF he allowed a mere nine pressures in 15 games and did not give up a sack OR a QB hit all season! The man is basically an athletic brick wall.

PFF mentions that Kelce, and first-teamer Creed Humphrey of Kansas City, are “incredibly alike and very difficult to split for this All-Pro first team.” Brown, who set an Eagles franchise record with 1,496 receiving yards this season, was fourth in the NFL in receiving yards and, presumably, fourth in PFF’s all-pro voting as the top-three in receiving yards, Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, and Davante Adams, all made PFF’s first-team. It is also nice to see Bradberry get some more recognition too.

The NFL Playoffs start on Saturday with the Seattle Seahawks playing the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30 p.m. ET, but you’ll have to wait until the following weekend to see the Birds in action. The divisional round starts on Saturday, Jan. 21 and the Eagles will host the lowest remaining seed in the NFC.