Will the Eagles get the best version of Darius Slay in the playoffs?

Lately, Darius “Big Play” Slay has not been showing up as the star cornerback that he is.

As the Eagles enter the playoffs, it’s fair to be expecting more from him as captain and a playmaker both on and off the field.

Darius Slay and James Bradberry have the lowest passer rating allowed. Bradberry ranks second in the league at 44.5 while Slay ranks 7th at 60.0.

However, Slay has recently been pretty quiet. He hasn’t had an interception since he picked off Cooper Rush in Week 6. Over the past four games, Slay is allowing a 139.1 passer when targeted.

Most recently, New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay mossed him for insane one-handed TD catch in Week 18. That was Golladay’s first — and probably only — Giants touchdown in his career.

Slay, a team captain, responded to a subtweet from a fan for smiling after giving up the score.

Shut that shit up an come make me stop smiling! https://t.co/taoOitHzKO — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) January 9, 2023

On BGN Radio Episode 303, Brandon Lee Gowton and Jimmy Kempski explained their concerns with Slay.

GOWTON: “I don’t want to say he’s been terrible, it feels like he started the season really really strong. Obviously great game against Justin Jefferson, his numbers are still good in terms of passer rating allowed and all that but he feel in the second half of the season is not quite that he’s playing like a Pro Bowl cornerback right now.” KEMPSKI: “We’ll see what kind of player he is in the playoffs this year because there’s a lot of really good wide receivers in the playoffs that the Eagles could potentially face. I think that your point that his first half of the season was awesome and again not that he’s been bad the second half of the season but he hasn’t played to the same level that he was earlier in the season and it’s mildly concerning.”

Slay has played in the league for 10 years and this is the first time that he’s ever won a division title. Hopefully, he’ll be able to use this as motivation to get back to being Big Play Slay in the postseason.

