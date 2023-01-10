Eagles playoff tickets for the Divisional Round go on sale this morning

The Philadelphia Eagles are resting on Wild Card weekend but they’ll be back in action at Lincoln Financial Field for the Divisional Round.

Planning to go see their first playoff game in person? Here’s a relevant press release for you:

Tickets for the Eagles Divisional Round playoff game will go on sale Tuesday, January 10 at 10 AM ET. Tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale. The Eagles will play their Divisional Round playoff game against one of the NFC-winning Wild Card weekend teams on either Saturday, January 21 or Sunday, January 22. The specific date and time will be determined by the NFL in the coming days.

Going to guess the Eagles will play on the 21st if either the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco or the New York Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings. Otherwise, the Birds are a good bet to face the winner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Dallas Cowboys game on the 22nd.

And if/when the Birds win their next matchup, you can look forward to buying some NFC Championship Game tickets.