The vibes are not good after two straight Eagles losses

The Philadelphia Eagles are now 13-3 after losing to the New Orleans Saints, 20-10 at home.

Whew. That was an emotional rollercoaster. I don’t think anyone saw this happening.

The Eagles looked so bad in the first half. The vibes were just off.

Defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off with a neck injury in the first quarter and was transported to the hospital. We hope he’s OK. The defense allowed a nearly nine minute opening drive that ended in a Saints touchdown.

In the first half, Gardner Minshew struggled inside the pocket and was sacked five times. Prior to today, the Birds had not allowed more than four sacks in a game this season. Minshew also struggled to get the wide receivers involved in the first half. DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert each had fewer than three receptions in the first half.

But thank God they were able to gain some momentum and come alive in the second half. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

There were also several bright spots including Minshew’s beautiful 78-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to cut the lead 13-10. But overall, the QB did not look good. Minshew finished 18-of-32 for 274 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT and he was sacked six times.

Brandon Graham also reached double digit sacks (11) for the first time in his career. The Eagles are now the first team in NFL history with 4 players reaching 10+ sacks. The Eagles now have 67 sacks this season, including seven against Andy Dalton on Sunday.

Sadly, a Marshon Lattimore pick 6 sealed the game for the Saints late in the fourth quarter.

