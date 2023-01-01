Holding call on Landon Dickerson pancake wipes out Eagles touchdown

After one of the worst halves the Philadelphia Eagles have played in recent memory, the Birds’ offense needed to come out in the third quarter against the Saints and show a little life. Well, that’s exactly what happened as Gardner Minshew and Miles Sanders quickly marched down the field to the New Orleans 28-yard line.

On third and four, the Eagles called a run for Kenny Gainwell and he burst through the right side of the offensive line, behind an excellent pancake block from Landon Dickerson, for a touchdown! The Birds were on the board and right back in the game!

But wait...there was some laundry on the field. What could they have called, we all wondered. That looked like a really well executed run play, everyone with an operating frontal lobe said. The referees saw something that no one else did, apparently, and called a hold on Dickerson.

Watch these and decide for yourself.

Pancake called as a holding. Brings back the Gainwell touchdown pic.twitter.com/tAZy6GOhe9 — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) January 1, 2023

That’s the worst holding call I’ve ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/Tqbvuo9ePN — Shane Haff (@HAFFnHAFF_TPL) January 1, 2023

“That is not holding”



“That was a great block”



“Bad call”



-FOX analyst Daryl Johnston



Eagles get TD called back and settle for FG

pic.twitter.com/NdIgTZkYjN — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 1, 2023

The refs may have meant to call holding on Jordan Mailata (No. 68) instead of Dickerson (No. 68) and confused their jersey numbers. That’s the only logical explanation here. But the official game log shows the penalty is on Dickerson.

The Eagles ended up settling for a field goal, a beautiful 56-yard boot from Jake Elliott, but had four points taken off the board by the refs in what is looking like a close game where every score will matter. The Saints lead 13-3 in the third quarter.