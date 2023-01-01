Brandon Graham’s first double-digit sack season allows the Eagles to make NFL history

Eagles veteran Brandon Graham is sure making up for his lost 2021 season, and in Week 17 against the Saints got to 10 sacks on the year — the first time in his 13-year career that he’s reached double digits.

It’s been a well-known goal for the defensive end to hit that benchmark, and he finally did it on Sunday. The 2022 Pro Bowl alternate now has 69 career sacks and is simply one of the most important players for the Eagles, both on the field and in the locker room.

Graham is the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, and deserves every bit of credit and all the honors that are bestowed on him. He’s someone that, when he does decided to hang up his cleats, you hope stays around the organization in some capacity. His energy is legendary and is something everyone from coaches to players, and even those in the community, laud as one of his greatest assets.

Graham is now the fourth Eagles defender to hit double digit sacks this season — joining Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, and Javon Hargrave —, setting a new league record.

Congrats, BG!