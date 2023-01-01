Josh Sweat injury: Eagles pass rusher carted off field on stretcher after scary collision [UPDATE]

[UPDATE]: Josh Sweat is on his way to the hospital in an ambulance following his scary neck injury.

Eagles DE Josh Sweat is being transported via ambulance to nearby hospital, per league source. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) January 1, 2023

Very scary scene early in the Eagles-Saints game on Sunday afternoon, when Philly DE Josh Sweat had to be carted off the field on a stretcher. Saints FB Adam Prentice ran up the middle for two yards and was taken down by Sweat and Fletcher Cox, but Sweat’s neck was crammed into Prentice’s side during the tackle and he stayed face down on the field for the minutes that followed.

They're loading Sweat onto a stretcher. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 1, 2023

Terrible news for Sweat, and the entire Eagles team took to the field to see their brother before he was taken away.

Entire team out on the field for Sweat. pic.twitter.com/NXMEWqUUb6 — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) January 1, 2023

Sweat was having a career season before the injury, notching 11 sacks — far exceeding his former high of 7.5 in 2021 — and being a huge part of the dominant Eagles defensive front. Eagles fans chanted Sweat’s name as he was carted off the field, and the DE was able to manage a thumbs up on his way out.

Cart for Josh Sweat headed off at a very slow speed. pic.twitter.com/T1bKyYBLna — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) January 1, 2023

Somehow the Eagles will need to shake this off and continue the game, but it’s going to be really hard to do. Hopefully Sweat is okay, and we hear an update soon.