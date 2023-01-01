 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josh Sweat injury: Eagles pass rusher carted off field on stretcher after scary collision [UPDATE]

Very scary scene for the Eagles’ DE early against the Saints.

By Alexis Chassen
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

[UPDATE]: Josh Sweat is on his way to the hospital in an ambulance following his scary neck injury.

Very scary scene early in the Eagles-Saints game on Sunday afternoon, when Philly DE Josh Sweat had to be carted off the field on a stretcher. Saints FB Adam Prentice ran up the middle for two yards and was taken down by Sweat and Fletcher Cox, but Sweat’s neck was crammed into Prentice’s side during the tackle and he stayed face down on the field for the minutes that followed.

Terrible news for Sweat, and the entire Eagles team took to the field to see their brother before he was taken away.

Sweat was having a career season before the injury, notching 11 sacks — far exceeding his former high of 7.5 in 2021 — and being a huge part of the dominant Eagles defensive front. Eagles fans chanted Sweat’s name as he was carted off the field, and the DE was able to manage a thumbs up on his way out.

Somehow the Eagles will need to shake this off and continue the game, but it’s going to be really hard to do. Hopefully Sweat is okay, and we hear an update soon.

