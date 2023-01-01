Sunday Night Football: Steelers vs. Ravens

The Week 17 slate of Sunday games will end with a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (10-5).

The Steelers lead the all-time series between these division opponents, 29-24, and have won four of their five most recent meetings. However, they last faced off less than a month ago in Pittsburgh, and the Ravens were able to get a win on the road, 16-14. The last matchup in Baltimore was at the end of the 2021 season, with the Steelers squeaking out a victory, 16-13 in overtime.

The Ravens are just a game behind the Bengals for the AFC North, so they’ve definitely still got a dog in the fight — the Steelers don’t have a chance, even with a win on Sunday.

If you’re looking for who to root for in the matchup, BLG explains in the Week 17 rooting guide:

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS: The Saints probably aren’t going to fall below the Steelers in the draft order but a Steelers win would help ensure as much. Root for the Steelers.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Location: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (PIT), 85 (BAL), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (PIT), 225 (BAL)

Online Streaming

Peacock | FuboTV

Pittsburgh Steelers: +2 (+110)

Baltimore Ravens: -2 (-130)

Over/under: 35 points

SB Nation Blogs

Steelers: www.BehindTheSteelCurtain.com

Ravens: www.BaltimoreBeatdown.com

This is an open thread — discuss the game in the comments below!