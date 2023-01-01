The Philadelphia Eagles are finally back at home in The Linc for their Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The team officially ruled Jalen Hurts out prior to the game, leaving the offense in Gardner Minshew’s hands for at least one more week — there are reports that Hurts should be available for the final regular season game, but that’s still a week away.

Philly can clinch the NFC East with a win or tie over the Saints on Sunday, and also can clinch the overall No. 1 spot in the NFC — and a first-round bye in the playoffs — with a win. While both of those things are clearly team goals, getting out of this one healthy and not losing any more starters has to be the top priority with two games left and ticket to the postseason already punched.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

