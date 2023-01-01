Eagles-Saints inactives: Jalen Hurts officially ruled OUT

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2022 NFL Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Trey Sermon, Sua Opeta, and Janarius Robinson.

Hurts was ruled doubtful on the final injury report so his inactive status hardly comes as a surprise. Gardner Minshew will make his second straight start with Hurts out. Ian Book, a former Saints draft pick, will serve as the No. 2 quarterback. Hurts is reportedly expected to be available to play in Week 18 ... if the Eagles need/want to use him.

Johnson and Maddox were ruled out on the final injury report. It remains to be seen who will replace them.

Josh Sills, an undrafted rookie free agent, is active for just the second game of his career. Johnson’s injury opened up a spot for more tackle depth.

Sermon, Opeta, and Robinson are all healthy scratches.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Jalen Hurts - Injury.

OT Lane Johnson - Injury.

CB Avonte Maddox - Injury

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth string running back.

OG Sua Opeta - Tenth offensive lineman.

DE Janarius Robinson - Third defensive end.

New Orleans Saints Inactive List

No surprises for the Saints. The big news for them is that Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore and leading receiver Chris Olave are both ACTIVE after being ruled questionable to play.

WR Marquez Callaway

S Marcus Maye

RB Dwayne Washington

S Justin Evans

LB Chase Hansen

OG Andrus Peat

DE Tanoh Kpassagnon