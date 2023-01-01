NFL Picks Against the Spread: Week 17 Games

Before the seventeenth Sunday of the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off, let’s have some fun by taking a look at the spreads for the Week 17 games.

You can CLICK HERE for straight up NFL picks without regard to the spread. You can find all of the NFL betting lines via DraftKings SportsBook.

My overall record so far is 110-121-9. That’s behind the BGN Community, which is 115-116-8.

Here are the latest suggestions when trying to beat the odds. Also, don’t forget to check out our weekly picks and previews of every game on The SB Nation NFL Show’s The Look Ahead podcast featuring me, RJ Ochoa, and Rob “Stats” Guerrera.

NFL WEEK 17 GAMES

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-5.5): The Eagles are going to win this game but the Saints are going to make it too close for comfort. New Orleans is playing to stay alive. The Birds are banged up. PICK: Saints +5.5

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (-12.5): The Chiefs aren’t very good at covering but betting on the Broncos feels insane right now. Worst vibes in the NFL. PICK: Chiefs -12.5

CHICAGO BEARS at DETROIT LIONS (-5.5): The Lions’ loss last week was a reminder that they’re not quite there just yet. But you know who’s really even more not there? Chicago. Detroit’s offense is primed to put up points against a bad Bears defense. PICK: Lions -5.5

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at NEW YORK GIANTS (-5.5): The Colts are hot trash and they’re playing on the road on a short week against a Giants team motivated to clinch their first playoff berth in forever. PICK: Giants -5.5

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (-3.5) at HOUSTON TEXANS: The Jags don’t have much to play for and the Texans have been playing better recently. But I still think Doug Pederson is going to have his squad going for the win. PICK: Jaguars -3.5

CAROLINA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-3.5): Tom Brady isn’t about to get swept by the Panthers. Right? Especially with an opportunity to clinch the NFC South in front of him. PICK: Buccaneers -3.5

MIAMI DOLPHINS at NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (-2.5): Teddy Bridgewater isn’t someone you want to put your trust in. PICK: Patriots -2.5

CLEVELAND BROWNS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS (-2.5): The Commanders can clinch a playoff spot with two straight wins while the Browns have already been eliminated. Washington’s run defense can shut down Cleveland’s strength. PICK: Commanders -2.5

ARIZONA CARDINALS at ATLANTA FALCONS (-7): The Falcons might very well win but they’re not good enough to be giving a touchdown. PICK: Cardinals +7

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (-9.5) at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Hard to bet against a dominant 49ers defense right now. PICK: 49ers -9.5

NEW YORK JETS (-1.5) at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: There’s something to the Geno Smith revenge game being real. PICK: Seahawks +1.5

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at GREEN BAY PACKERS (-3.5): Many will be tempted to take the points here because they think the Vikings are going to win the game outright. Not going to happen. The line is telling. PICK: Packers -3.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (-6.5): The Bolts getting Joey Bosa back is no small deal. He’s going to wreck a weak Rams offensive line. PICK: Chargers -6.5

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at BALTIMORE RAVENS (-2): Not going to bet against Mike Tomlin as the Steelers trying to preserve their non-losing season streak. PICK: Steelers +2

BUFFALO BILLS (-1) at CINCINNATI BENGALS: Joe Burrow should be feared. PICK: Bengals +1