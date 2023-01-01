Eagles vs. Saints Week 17 game preview and predictions

I feel confident in two things entering this Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans matchup:

1) The Eagles are going to win.

2) The Eagles are not going to make it look easy.

Perhaps I’m overestimating the Saints, a team that hardly boasts an impressive resume.

But I just don’t get the sense that the Eagles are going to be able to steamroll them in order to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Not having a healthy Jalen Hurts is potentially a big deal. Gardner Minshew is unquestionably a very good backup.

But I can’t help but think about how instrumental Hurts’ mobility was in the Eagles’ past two wins over the Saints. And not only because of his rushing ability but the way the threat of that opens up opportunities for the running backs.

In addition to Hurts being out, the Eagles are missing Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox. Hardly minor things. We all know there’s a significant drop-off when Johnson isn’t in the lineup. And Josiah Scott has been a weak point in the slot that teams are clearly looking to exploit.

The Saints, meanwhile, actually got some good injury news entering this game. They’re still fairly banged up on the whole but they’re getting star cornerback Marshon Lattimore back. Leading receiver Chris Olave is also set to play.

New Orleans is unlikely to make the postseason but they’re not dead yet. They’re going to put up a fight in a game that the Birds win but fail to cover the spread.

That’s really OK, though. Whether the Eagles win by 1,000 points or 1 point, they get home field advantage in the playoffs. Just do whatever it takes to get it done and avoid having to win in Week 18.