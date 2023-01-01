Eagles vs. Saints: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy New Year!

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) are finally back home in Week 17, after three roads games in a row, and will host the New Orleans Saints (6-9) early-afternoon on New Years Day.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday that Jalen Hurts still had a chance to play in this matchup, but was the QB was then listed as doubtful in the final injury report. Gardner Minshew did enough good things in last week’s loss to the Cowboys to feel comfortable with him starting this game. Sirianni wouldn’t disclose how the two quarterbacks split reps during the week, but any additional first team reps for Minshew will be beneficial.

The head coach also wouldn’t name who will step in for Lane Johnson, saying that it’s nice to have so many options, including Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard, and Jack Driscoll. The Eagles only need one more win to secure the NFC East title and the overall No. 1 spot heading into the postseason, so Sirianni was not interested in giving away any kind of advantage to the Saints.

Philly’s defensive front has been absolutely dominant, but the secondary is still trying to overcome the 3rd-and-30 play they gave up against the Cowboys. With Avonte Maddox out, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson yet to be activated, it’ll be on Josiah Scott to fill that CB role. Scott has done it before, but having extra depth in the backfield is growing increasingly important.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, January 1, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Referee: Jerome Boger (Eagles are 8-8 in 16 games as line judge and referee)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | Sirius: 113 (NO), 99 (PHI) | XM: 388 (NO), 233 (PHI)

Online Streaming

Sling TV

TV Coverage Map

The areas in DARK BLUE will get the Saints vs. Eagles game on FOX (via 506sports.com).

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

The Eagles are favored at home against the Saints in Week 17.

Philadelphia Eagles: -5.5 (-250)

New Orleans Saints: +5.5 (+210)

Over/under: 41.5

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the all-time regular season series between these teams, 18-12, and have won the past two meetings. They last faced off back in November 2021, with the Eagles blasting the Saints 40-29 in Philadelphia.

Related What a difference two years makes

Social Media Information

BGN Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

BGN Twitter: Follow @BleedingGreen

BGN Manager: Brandon Lee Gowton: Follow @BrandonGowton

BGN Podcast: Follow @BGN_Radio

Eagles 2022 Regular Season Schedule

Week 1 - at Detroit Lions (Sept. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 2 - vs Minnesota Vikings (Sept. 19, 8:30 PM ET, ABC) Monday Night Football

Week 3 - at Washington Commanders (Sept. 25, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 4 - vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Oct. 2, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 5 - at Arizona Cardinals (Oct. 9, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 6 - vs. Dallas Cowboys (Oct. 16, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 7 - BYE WEEK

Week 8 - vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 30, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 9 - at Houston Texans (Nov. 3, 8:15 PM ET, Amazon Prime Video) Thursday Night Football

Week 10 - vs Washington Commanders (Nov. 14, 8:15 PM ET, ESPN) Monday Night Football

Week 11 - at Indianapolis Colts (Nov. 20, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Week 12 - vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 27, 8:20 PM ET, NBC) Sunday Night Football

Week 13 - vs Tennessee Titans (Dec. 4, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 14 - at New York Giants (Dec. 11, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 15 - at Chicago Bears (Dec. 18, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 16 - at Dallas Cowboys (Dec. 24, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Week 17 - vs New Orleans Saints (Jan. 1, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Week 18 - vs. New York Giants (TBD)