Final Injury Report: Eagles much healthier than the Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

The Birds’ active roster is completely healthy for this game. Miles Sanders, Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, and Josiah Scott were all full go on Friday after being listed on the injury report this week. Not a single player was listed with a game status. Great news for Philly.

The Eagles’ biggest injury development is Andre Dillard going on injured reserve earlier this week. It remains to be seen who will play left tackle if something should happen to Jordan Mailata. It sounds like Jack Driscoll might be the top backup at that spot despite his lack of experience on the left side in the NFL.

Dillard to IR means the Eagles still have one open roster spot to fill. In addition to utilizing that vacancy, the Birds can temporarily elevate two practice squad players if they wish. Britain Covey and Davion Taylor might be the top candidates to get bumped up. Covey is probably the Eagles’ best punt returner option and Taylor can play special teams while providing a fifth body at linebacker. The Eagles have until 4:00 PM Eastern on Saturday to conduct any roster moves.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

OT Andre Dillard

TE Jaedan Graham

WR Greg Ward

From this group, Dillard is eligible to be activated as soon as Week 5. Ward and Graham are out for the year since they went on IR before roster cuts to 53.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

TE Tyree Jackson

T/G Brett Toth

Jackson and Toth are eligible to be activated as soon as Week 5.

DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

By contrast, the Lions are significantly more banged up than the Eagles are.

Detroit is missing old friend Big V as their normal starting right guard. They are also going to be without his top backup, Tommy Kraemer. These absences likely leave the Lions with Logan Stenberg making his first NFL start. Stenberg is a 2020 Day 3 pick with just four career offensive snaps to his name.

Pro Bowl caliber center Frank Ragnow is questionable after missing practice on Thursday and being limited on Wednesday and Friday. Ragnow said he is “cautiously optimistic” about his playing chances. Even if he suits up, it’s clear he’s less than 100%.

The Eagles’ defense really needs to take advantage of a weakened Lions offensive line.

OUT

OG Tommy Kraemer (back)

DL Levi Onwuzurike (back)

DOUBTFUL

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Julian Okwara (hamstring)

C Frank Ragnow (groin)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

WR Jameson Williams

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

FB Jason Cabinda

CB Jerry Jacobs

DL Romeo Okwara

DL Josh Paschal