Eagles Injury Report: Only one player on the active roster didn’t fully practice

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

Only one Eagles player on the active roster* did not fully participate in practice.

That was backup nickel cornerback/safety Josiah Scott, who was listed as limited for the second day in a row. Seems like he might miss this week’s game. If he does, he’ll be the only player on the roster ruled out due to injury reasons.

Javon Hargrave and Derek Barnett were both upgraded to full participation after being limited on Wednesday. The Eagles will be happy to have them available on the defensive line.

They’ll also be happy to be dealing with less injury issues than their Week 1 opponent is.

*So, not including Andre Dillard, who is on injured reserve.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

CB Josiah Scott (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Derek Barnett (ribs)

DT Javon Hargrave (toe)

RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)

DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Some bad news for the Lions when it comes to their injury situation. Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow was downgraded to not practicing on Thursday after being limited on Friday. Detroit is already going to be without starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Sunday. Being down two offensive line starters would be a serious concern for them.

Here’s some perspective from our friends over at Pride Of Detroit:

On Wednesday morning, coach Dan Campbell said their team was mulling over options for replacing Halapoulivaati Vaitai—who was placed on injured reserve—and specifically mentioned four possible solutions. By Thursday, two of those options are at risk, with Ragnow and Kraemer unable to practice. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson did mention that Ragnow went through Thursday morning’s walk-through, so there is still a glimmer of hope that their All-Pro center will be able to return to practice on Friday and suit up on Sunday, but if he is not, Evan Brown is ready and waiting to fill in. If Kraemer is unable to play, Logan Stenberg remains a plug-and-play option at guard, and the team has also been exploring the idea of shifting Penei Sewell inside and promoting Matt Nelson to right tackle for this upcoming game.

Elsewhere on the injury report, starting linebacker Chris Board, kicker Austin Seibert, and backup defensive end John Cominsky were upgraded to full go.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

OG Tommy Kraemer (back)

DL Levi Onwuzurike (back)

C Frank Ragnow (groin)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

LB Julian Okwara (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

LB Chris Board (knee)

DL John Cominsky (illness)

K Austin Seibert (right groin)