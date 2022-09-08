NFL Week 1 Game Picks

The 2022 NFL season has arrived! The long offseason is finally over.

Football is back and so are the Bleeding Green Nation writers’ picks. Every week we’ll predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight. The community finished in second place again last year. Second place to ... my first place victory. Gottem. It actually came down to the final game of the season — Super Bowl LIV — and I was rewarded for going with the Los Angeles Rams. My win prevented a threepeat by John Stolnis. Now can I go back-to-back or will I be dethroned?

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles game, everyone’s got the Birds starting 1-0. Surprise, surprise. With that in mind, I do think the line is a little fishy with the Detroit Lions only being four-point underdogs (per DraftKings Sportbook). But the Eagles’ talent advantage is tough to bet against outright.

