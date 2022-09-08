Eagles hype video for the 2022 season is here!

The Thursday before the first Sunday of a given NFL season is always a special day.

Because of the opening kickoff game? I mean, sure, that’s fine and everything. It’ll be fun to watch two teams play a real, meaningful football game tonight.

But, also, who cares? The TRULY important thing about the Thursday before the season is that it marks the day that the Philadelphia Eagles’ annual hype video drops. And now you can watch the 2022 edition here:

One of my favorite things about Eagles hype video day is that there’s no shortage of people telling you they’re ready to run through a brick wall. Even if the video isn’t even that good!

This year’s video definitely isn’t bad. I think the production value is actually pretty impressive. It’s a good one.

Is it a great one? I’d stop short of saying that much. Though I think it’s cool to have some level of player involvement, I think the best videos have a narrator. Case in point, the GOAT Eagles hype video, the 2013 version that hasn’t been topped since:

Great one.

Getting back to this year’s version, a few takeaways:

There are a lot of voice clips from Nick Sirianni’s postgame locker room speeches last year. His excitement clearly lends well to a hype video.

The ending line from Jalen Hurts is a quote from an early May press conference. It really works to put a bow on this video and set the stage for the season. “The standard has been set. The only direction is to rise.”

Why does the Eagles’ offensive line look like they’re about to drop the most fire album of 2022?

What do you think of this year’s video? Are you feeling hyped?!