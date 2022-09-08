A look at Eagles futures bets

Each week, Steve Maltepes, known as “The Philly Godfather,” will impart his gambling wisdom on the Eagles and where the smart money is going on various pro football games. Maltepes is one of the nation’s hottest sports betting experts who appears weekly on national radio and has his own website, thephillygodfather.com.

Philadelphia Eagles Over/Under Wins

What is the line telling you: Oddsmakers opened this season with the Eagles with the over/under 9.5 wins, but the original line was 8.5, which is where the smart money bet them. If you’re late to the party, winning 10 games won’t be easy. The Washington Commanders are better, the New York Giants are better. Dallas will take a step back, because of its offensive line, but the NFC East and the nucleus of this team reminds me of the 2017 Eagles. They’re stacked on the offensive and defensive lines.

Washington is a wildcard, with a good offensive line and Carson Wentz in the division. If Wentz has a great year, Washington becomes dangerous.

The question on the Eagles is Jalen Hurts. But he has so many weapons, he has no excuses. The Eagles have a shot to sneak in and make noise. The 9.5 is a little shaky, but I like the over. I also like the Eagles winning the NFC East, and right now, the Eagles have great odds to win the NFC.

Props Jalen Hurts Over/Under passing yards 3,450 (last year he threw for 3,144)

What is the line telling you: We like the over here. Hurts is expected to throw for a lot of yards this year, and barring injury, he should. He’s matured a little bit and the weapons has around him, many lines have him passing for 300 yards more than he did last year. That should be an easy get.

Props Miles Sanders Over/Under rushing yards 870 (last year he rushed for 754 in 12 games)

What is the line telling you: With everything around Hurts, and with Sanders’ hamstring issues to begin the season, take the under. This is a contract year for Sanders, but his injury history makes him a risk. The Eagles ran the ball more than any team in the NFL last year, and Sanders still rushed for less than the over/under total most bookmakers are posting. Now, you add A.J. Brown, and a more mature DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert is certainly going to be a factor, it makes reaching that 870 that much tougher for Sanders. You also need to factor in how much the Eagles rotate in their running backs. They’re going to want to use Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell to keep Sanders fresh and health. There are too many variables that go against Sanders rushing for over 870.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter based in the Philadelphia area who has written features for SI.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com, MLB.com, Deadspin and The Philadelphia Daily News. In 2006, he was nominated for an Emmy Award for a special project piece for ESPN.com called “Love at First Beep.” He is most noted for his award-winning ESPN.com feature on high school wrestler A.J. Detwiler in February 2006, and his breaking story on Carson Wentz for PhillyVoice on January 21, 2019. In 2015, he was elected president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.