Eagles News: Jordan Davis, Defensive Rookie of the Year?

The Ringer Staff’s 2022 NFL Playoff and Awards Predictions - The Ringer

Defensive Rookie of the Year. Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles. Sherman: Davis is not considered one of the favorites to win this award, since there hasn’t been a defensive tackle winner since Aaron Donald. But I think people will notice when the Eagles’ opponents have a giant, Jordan Davis–sized hole in their offensive line. He’s a force of nature who won’t need any time to adjust to the NFL.. Solak: It’s not unheard of for a defensive tackle to win this award. Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald both won it as sack artists, but Sheldon Richardson also grabbed it in a quiet year because of his run-stuffing ability and production behind the line of scrimmage. Accordingly, there’s a world in which Davis—who will play more snaps than most expect, even on a depth chart with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave—has such a dominant season that he wins the award without elite stats. I’m not convinced any of the early-drafted pass rushers will produce enough to grab the award, and cornerbacks rarely win it, which leaves Davis as an elite talent on an improving defense. Let an Eagles fan dream, will ya?

Jason Kelce: ‘I think comfort is a f***ing terrible place to be if you’re in this league’ - BGN

The Eagles veteran explains why he doesn’t like comfort and why expectations don’t mean a thing. He also said his elbow feels better than it has in years.

NFC East Mixtape Vol.73: Getting ready for Week 1 - BGN Radio

Brandon Lee Gowton and RJ Ochoa share their thoughts on Jason Peters signing with the Cowboys, preview the Week 1 matchups and make their picks for each team in the division.

Eagles at Lions: Five matchups to watch - PhillyVoice

BONUS: The punting game. Remember the game the Eagles lost to the Lions in 2019 when J.J. Arcega-Whiteside dropped what should have been a game-winning touchdown? Well, do you remember that earlier in that game, the Lions had a 100-yard kick return for a score? It’s that kind of huge special teams play that can swing a game in favor of a less talented team. One concern I would have if I were the Eagles would be the inconsistent Arryn Siposs punting away to Lions punt returner Kalif Raymond, a dangerous water bug-like playmaker who averaged 11.2 yards per punt return in 2021, which was fourth in the NFL among players with at least 20 punt returns. My worry would be Siposs hitting a low liner fielded by Raymond with room to operate.

Reasons To Believe - Iggles Blitz

The 2011 team was a mess for a variety of reasons. Expectations weren’t as big an issue as injuries, coaching and too many agendas. The 2015 had a new QB, new RB and too many underachievers. Oh yeah, and a coach who had started to lose his team. The 2020 team didn’t have crazy expectations, but they sure weren’t supposed to go 4-11-1. That team had a nightmare injury situation and way too many agendas. Culture was a major issue for each of those groups. I would be shocked if culture was an issue for the 2022 Eagles. Nick Sirianni is still a relatively new coach, which means that his messages and ideas are still fresh. I don’t see many situations where personal agendas are likely to become a problem. This feels like a close-knit team.

NFL QB Index, Week 1: Ranking all 32 starters entering 2022 season - NFL.com

QB15) Jalen Hurts. In his first season as head coach, Nick Sirianni employed creative flexibility to flip his offense into a run-heavy juggernaut following a 2-5 start. The shift made the most of Hurts on the ground, morphing the second-year starter into football’s leading rusher (784 yards) from under center. What Hurts can do with his legs has Fantasy Heads salivating over his floor, but he also grew as a passer. More development is needed, but Hurts finds himself in a plus environment. The Eagles boast the NFL’s top offensive line and a mouth-watering gang of pass-catchers after acquiring Tannehill’s old pal, A.J. Brown, to pair alongside DeVonta Smith. Nobody saw this coming six months ago, but the concern for Hurts is helping Philly live up to the bubbling hype as a suddenly popular Super Bowl pick.

Roob’s 12 bold Eagles predictions for 2022 season - NBCSP

12. Won-loss record. The biggest one goes last. This team won nine games last year with a new coach, a new staff, a new quarterback and a mediocre roster. With the additions they’ve made — Brown, Zach Pascal, Reddick, Jordan Davis, Bradberry, Kyzir White, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Brandon Graham and Isaac Seumalo back from injuries — I think 11 or 12 wins is very possible. I’m going to go 12-5 and an NFC East title. And anything under 11 wins would be a disappointment.

Spadaro: Offensive line wants to carry the weight of the team - PE.com

They own the back right corner of the Eagles’ locker room at the NovaCare Complex, and it’s a very lived-in feel. The starting offensive linemen, whose lockers are side by side, have very much of a “brotherhood” vibe because, as the grunts, they rely on each other for success and they understand that there aren’t many outside of that group who can possibly understand what they go through. “It’s a paranoia that you live with every day,” right tackle Lane Johnson said. “We know what it’s like to live in the trenches and to prepare every day. You can’t let down. One play can make a difference in a football game or in somebody taking a big hit. So, we kind of keep it amongst ourselves and we work together knowing that we have each other’s back and that if you want to have success, that’s the only way to achieve it.” Take a look around the NFL, just a quick sampling off the top of your head, and understand how teams are stacked along the offensive line. Dallas is looking to replace left tackle Tyron Smith. Tampa Bay has had an offseason of defections and injuries. Detroit recently placed starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Big V to all of us) on Injured Reserve this week. The Giants have been working on their offensive line for years. Washington won’t have All-Pro right guard and Eagles nemesis Brandon Scherff, who signed with Jacksonville in the offseason.

Buffalo Bills Clear Favorites in 2022 DVOA Projections - Football Outsiders

[BLG Note: The Eagles are ranked sixth while the Cowboys are 12th. The Commanders and Giants are bottom three teams.]

Best, worst teams and players in coverage from the 2022 NFL preseason - PFF

The Philadelphia Eagles struggled the most to generate Perfectly Covered Plays this preseason, doing so only 5% of the time in their loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, who played in the Hall of Fame game, also had trouble creating Perfectly Covered Plays, which could have stemmed from them taking more conservative approaches by playing fewer starters due to the extra game.

Don’t panic if the Cowboys get off to a slow start in the 2022 season - Blogging The Boys

But three out of their first six games are against teams who are stronger than Dallas, with the Eagles essentially being on the same tier as the Cowboys, according to this method of ranking teams. And Vegas is actually more optimistic about Dallas than the general consensus. According to PFF, the Cowboys are the 12th-best team in the league, with the Eagles falling at 13th and the other three teams being above them. Per NFL.com, Dallas falls all the way to 15th, with four of their first six games being against teams ranked higher than them. So, no matter which outlet you trust the most, the Cowboys should be underdogs in three of their first six games, with the Eagles matchup being a toss-up. The implication of this is that Dallas could easily enter week seven as a 2-4 team. Then with the Lions and Bears next on the schedule, the Cowboys would have to win both games to reach .500 before the bye in week nine. If this occurred, fans would likely begin to panic. After a 12-5 season, accumulating four losses before the bye week would be less than ideal, and it would go a long way in cementing the notion that Dallas can’t retain their NFC East crown. But even if the Cowboys are a mediocre or sub-.500 team at the bye, there is no reason to panic. The schedule clears up quickly.

The Washington Commanders name their 2022 Team Captains - Hogs Haven

Carson Wentz is the undisputed QB1 going into the season, and he also replaces Ryan Fitzpatrick as a team captain. Fitzpatrick’s time in Washington was cut extremely short due to a career-ending hip injury. Wentz has taken control of the offense, and has been a leader on and off the field during his short time here since arriving in March via trade from the Indianapolis Colts. Head Coach Ron Rivera is all in on Wentz, and naming him a captain continues a feel good campaign to make the QB, and the fanbase comfortable with that gamble.

Giants-Titans injury report: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari remain limited - Big Blue View

The New York Giants issued their first official injury report of the 2022 NFL season on Wednesday as they prepared for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. Four players — safety Dane Belton (clavicle), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (calf), edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux (MCL) and wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) were listed as limited practice participants. Ojulari and Thibodeaux once again did very little at practice. Head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that the two players are “day to day still.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell still mulling over several options to replace Halapoulivaati Vaitai - Pride Of Detroit

The Lions have several options to replace Vaitai in the starting lineup. The most simple solution would be to promote second-year guard Tommy Kraemer from the reserves. Kraemer started two games for the team at right guard and has been repping at the position with the second-team offense for most of training camp. “What I like about Tommy is you know exactly what you’re going to get,” Campbell said. “We know exactly who the player is, what he is. He’s a consistent player. He grew through the spring and through training camp. So he makes the most of what he has, he’s pretty dependable and he’s smart.” UPDATE: Kraemer was not in attendance for Wednesday’s practice. At this moment, it’s unclear why, but the Lions will release an injury report around 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. But Campbell is leaving all options on the table, including disrupting two positions by moving another starter to right guard. Campbell brought up three potential scenarios like this: Moving All Pro center Frank Ragnow to right guard and having reserve Evan Brown start at center. Moving right tackle Penei Sewell to right guard and promoting Matt Nelson to right tackle. Moving Jonah Jackson from left guard to right guard and bringing up Logan Stenberg to start at left guard.

The Lions are America’s Team after the best ‘Hard Knocks’ season in years - SB Nation

The 2022 season of Hard Knocks ended on Wednesday night after we got to spend the last five weeks getting to know the Detroit Lions. It was unquestionably one of the best seasons in the show’s 21-year history, and even the most die-hard NFC North fan with a predisposition to hate all things Detroit has to admit this team is so likable it hurts. This is a team who were sympathetic going into the year, and are now even more so. Part of that is simply being the Lions, one of the NFL’s perennial cellar-dwellers, woven into the national consciousness through Thanksgiving games. This season of Hard Knocks did so well at using the team as an allegory for the city itself — down, but not out. Eternally hopeful, and desperate to make a comeback. It’s to this end Dan Campbell is the ideal figure to lead this team back. Campbell is the nexus of all things that fueled this season. The second-year, ex-player head coach is the paragon of what people imagine a stereotypical football coach is. From the opening moments of episode one, with “GRIT” written on the meeting room wall in giant block letters, to speaking in football platitudes that make absolutely zero sense.

The SB Nation NFL Show: Mina Kimes, Bills vs. Rams, and The Gauntlet - The SB Nation NFL Show

In the premiere episode of our new Wednesday SB Nation NFL Show Rob “Stats” Guerrera, Kyle Posey, and Justis Mosqueda are ready for the 2022 NFL season kickoff! Before we dive into our Bills vs. Rams preview “Stats” sits down with ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes. Mina shares her thoughts on Thursday’s NFL kickoff and why she’s not too worried about the Matthew Stafford elbow injury. We wrap up the episode previewing and predicting Thursday’s NFL season-opener. Also, the debut of “The Gauntlet” to see which NFL topics can survive between Justis and KP.

