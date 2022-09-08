 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Night Football: Bills vs. Rams

Watch the first Thursday night matchup of 2022 here!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new

Los Angeles Rams v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

IT’S HERE! The 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, and it all kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills on the road against the Los Angeles Rams.

Both teams are coming off playoff runs, but the Rams ultimately made it to, and won, the Super Bowl — all while the rest of the world debated the merits of the league’s overtime rules and whether the Bills would have advanced to the AFC Championship if it weren’t for losing a coin toss. Still, one thing that can’t be debated is the ginormous ring that now adorns the hand of Aaron Donald, et al.

The Bills do have the upper hand when it comes to the all-time series between these teams, leading 8-5, including having won their two most recent meetings. They last played each other in September 2020, with the Bills winning at home, 35-32, and the last time they played in Los Angeles was in 2016 with Buffalo winning big, 30-19.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:20 PM EST

Channel: NBC

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022

Location: SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (BUF), 85 (LAR) | XM: 226 (BUF), 225 (LAR)

Online Streaming

FuboTV | Peacock | NFL+

Odds

Buffalo Bills: -2 (-135)

Los Angeles Rams: +2 (+115)

Over/Under: 51.5

Poll

Which bet do you like more?

view results
  • 66%
    Bills -2
    (28 votes)
  • 33%
    Rams +2
    (14 votes)
42 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Bills: www.BuffaloRumblings.com

Rams: www.TurfShowTimes.com

Open thread: Discuss Thursday night’s game in the comments below.

