Checking in on former Eagles players ahead of the 2022 NFL season

There was A LOT of movement from former Eagles players around the league this offseason, and even more in the past few weeks as teams solidified their 53-man rosters and picked up players for their practice squads. Now that more veterans can be added to practice squads — a rule change initiated by the pandemic that has been made permanent —, there have been some interesting decisions by teams to keep older players around.
Here’s a list of where many former Eagles will be playing to start the 2022 NFL regular season:
Arizona Cardinals
- Zach Ertz (TE)
Atlanta Falcons
- Anthony Rush (DT)
Baltimore Ravens
- Kevon Seymour (CB)
- Steven Means (DE) - Practice Squad
- Daryl Worley (CB) - Practice Squad
Buffalo Bills
- Ryan Bates (OL)
- Jordan Poyer (SAF)
- Matt Barkley (QB) - Practice Squad
Cincinnati Bengals
- Elijah Holyfield (RB) - Injured/Reserve
Dallas Cowboys
- Jason Peters (OT) - Practice Squad
Denver Broncos
- Ronald Darby (CB)
- Alex Singleton (LB)
- Eric Tomlinson (TE)
Detroit Lions
- Nate Sudfeld (QB)
- Bruce Hector (DT) - Practice Squad
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai (OG) - Injured/Reserve
Green Bay Packers
- Rasul Douglas (CB)
- Rudy Ford (SAF)
- Travis Fulgham (WR) - Practice Squad
Houston Texans
- Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB)
- Cameron Johnston (P)
- Tremon Smith (CB)
Indianapolis Colts
- Nick Foles (QB)
- Dennis Kelly (OT)
- Rodney McLeod (SAF)
- Matt Pryor (OG)
Kansas City Chiefs
- James Winchester (LS)
Las Vegas Raiders
- Mack Hollins (WR)
Los Angeles Chargers
- Chase Daniel (QB)
- Michael Jacquet (DB) - Practice Squad
Miami Dolphins
- Raheem Mostert (RB)
- Duke Riley (LB)
- Eric Rowe (SAF)
- River Cracraft (WR) - Practice Squad
Minnesota Vikings
- Jordan Hicks (LB)
- Nick Mullens (QB)
- Chandon Sullivan (CB)
New England Patriots
- Nelson Agholor (WR)
- Jalen Mills (SAF)
New Orleans Saints
- Albert Huggins (DT)
- Josh Andrews (OG) - Practice Squad
- Eric Wilson (LB) - Practice Squad
New York Giants
- Jack Anderson (OG)
- Marcus Johnson (WR)
New York Jets
- Joe Flacco (QB)
- Nate Herbig (OG)
- Craig James (CB) - Practice Squad
- Will Parks (SAF) - Practice Squad
- Vinny Curry (DE) - Injured/Reserve
San Francisco 49ers
- Jordan Matthews (TE) - Injured/Reserve
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Genard Avery (LB)
- Kenjon Barner (RB) - Injured/Reserve
Washington Commanders
- Jeremy Reaves (SAF)
- Casey Toohill (DE)
- Carson Wentz (QB)
- Marken Michel (WR) - Practice Squad
