Checking in on former Eagles players ahead of the 2022 NFL season

There was A LOT of movement from former Eagles players around the league this offseason, and even more in the past few weeks as teams solidified their 53-man rosters and picked up players for their practice squads. Now that more veterans can be added to practice squads — a rule change initiated by the pandemic that has been made permanent —, there have been some interesting decisions by teams to keep older players around.

Here’s a list of where many former Eagles will be playing to start the 2022 NFL regular season:

Zach Ertz (TE)

Anthony Rush (DT)

Kevon Seymour (CB)

Steven Means (DE) - Practice Squad

Daryl Worley (CB) - Practice Squad

Ryan Bates (OL)

Jordan Poyer (SAF)

Matt Barkley (QB) - Practice Squad

Elijah Holyfield (RB) - Injured/Reserve

Jason Peters (OT) - Practice Squad

Ronald Darby (CB)

Alex Singleton (LB)

Eric Tomlinson (TE)

Nate Sudfeld (QB)

Bruce Hector (DT) - Practice Squad

Halapoulivaati Vaitai (OG) - Injured/Reserve

Rasul Douglas (CB)

Rudy Ford (SAF)

Travis Fulgham (WR) - Practice Squad

Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB)

Cameron Johnston (P)

Tremon Smith (CB)

Nick Foles (QB)

Dennis Kelly (OT)

Rodney McLeod (SAF)

Matt Pryor (OG)

James Winchester (LS)

Mack Hollins (WR)

Chase Daniel (QB)

Michael Jacquet (DB) - Practice Squad

Raheem Mostert (RB)

Duke Riley (LB)

Eric Rowe (SAF)

River Cracraft (WR) - Practice Squad

Jordan Hicks (LB)

Nick Mullens (QB)

Chandon Sullivan (CB)

Nelson Agholor (WR)

Jalen Mills (SAF)

Albert Huggins (DT)

Josh Andrews (OG) - Practice Squad

Eric Wilson (LB) - Practice Squad

Jack Anderson (OG)

Marcus Johnson (WR)

Joe Flacco (QB)

Nate Herbig (OG)

Craig James (CB) - Practice Squad

Will Parks (SAF) - Practice Squad

Vinny Curry (DE) - Injured/Reserve

Jordan Matthews (TE) - Injured/Reserve

Genard Avery (LB)

Kenjon Barner (RB) - Injured/Reserve

Washington Commanders