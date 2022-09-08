 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Checking in on former Eagles players ahead of the 2022 NFL season

A lot of former Birds were on the move this offseason, so here’s a look at where they landed ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

By Alexis Chassen
Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

There was A LOT of movement from former Eagles players around the league this offseason, and even more in the past few weeks as teams solidified their 53-man rosters and picked up players for their practice squads. Now that more veterans can be added to practice squads — a rule change initiated by the pandemic that has been made permanent —, there have been some interesting decisions by teams to keep older players around.

Here’s a list of where many former Eagles will be playing to start the 2022 NFL regular season:

Arizona Cardinals

  • Zach Ertz (TE)

Atlanta Falcons

  • Anthony Rush (DT)

Baltimore Ravens

  • Kevon Seymour (CB)
  • Steven Means (DE) - Practice Squad
  • Daryl Worley (CB) - Practice Squad

Buffalo Bills

  • Ryan Bates (OL)
  • Jordan Poyer (SAF)
  • Matt Barkley (QB) - Practice Squad

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Elijah Holyfield (RB) - Injured/Reserve

Dallas Cowboys

  • Jason Peters (OT) - Practice Squad

Denver Broncos

  • Ronald Darby (CB)
  • Alex Singleton (LB)
  • Eric Tomlinson (TE)

Detroit Lions

  • Nate Sudfeld (QB)
  • Bruce Hector (DT) - Practice Squad
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai (OG) - Injured/Reserve

Green Bay Packers

  • Rasul Douglas (CB)
  • Rudy Ford (SAF)
  • Travis Fulgham (WR) - Practice Squad

Houston Texans

  • Kamu Grugier-Hill (LB)
  • Cameron Johnston (P)
  • Tremon Smith (CB)

Indianapolis Colts

  • Nick Foles (QB)
  • Dennis Kelly (OT)
  • Rodney McLeod (SAF)
  • Matt Pryor (OG)

Kansas City Chiefs

  • James Winchester (LS)

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Mack Hollins (WR)

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Chase Daniel (QB)
  • Michael Jacquet (DB) - Practice Squad

Miami Dolphins

  • Raheem Mostert (RB)
  • Duke Riley (LB)
  • Eric Rowe (SAF)
  • River Cracraft (WR) - Practice Squad

Minnesota Vikings

  • Jordan Hicks (LB)
  • Nick Mullens (QB)
  • Chandon Sullivan (CB)

New England Patriots

  • Nelson Agholor (WR)
  • Jalen Mills (SAF)

New Orleans Saints

  • Albert Huggins (DT)
  • Josh Andrews (OG) - Practice Squad
  • Eric Wilson (LB) - Practice Squad

New York Giants

  • Jack Anderson (OG)
  • Marcus Johnson (WR)

New York Jets

  • Joe Flacco (QB)
  • Nate Herbig (OG)
  • Craig James (CB) - Practice Squad
  • Will Parks (SAF) - Practice Squad
  • Vinny Curry (DE) - Injured/Reserve

San Francisco 49ers

  • Jordan Matthews (TE) - Injured/Reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Genard Avery (LB)
  • Kenjon Barner (RB) - Injured/Reserve

Washington Commanders

  • Jeremy Reaves (SAF)
  • Casey Toohill (DE)
  • Carson Wentz (QB)
  • Marken Michel (WR) - Practice Squad

