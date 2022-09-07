College Prospects of the Week: Skill players shine in Week 1

With an exciting Week 1 of college football in the books, we can look back at the many great performances that happened over the last few days. While plenty of players rose to the occasion and balled out in big games, two draft prospects stood out in particular: Arizona’s Jacob Cowing and Penn State’s Joey Porter Junior.

JACOB COWING

Jacob Cowing was a serious playmaking wide receiver at UTEP for three years before moving back to his home state and joining the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats are entering year two of the Jedd Fisch era after losing 11 games last season. This summer, they brought in a ton of highly touted recruits and transfers, including Cowing. The speedy pass catcher started his Arizona career with a bang, catching eight passes for 152 yards (19 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing TD #3 on the day for Arizona. If he had played anywhere other than UTEP last year, he may have been an All-American. If he keeps this up, he could be one in 2022. pic.twitter.com/lycvQhj9JP — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) September 3, 2022

Cowing lined up everywhere for the Wildcats and his speed was just too much for the San Diego State defense to handle. In a 38-20 beat down, it was clear how Cowing’s three scores made an impact.

Cowing already has obvious chemistry with quarterback Jayden de Laura, a transfer himself, and they could be one of the deadliest combos in the country this year. Expect more people to be talking about Cowing as a legit receiver prospect in a few weeks.

JOEY PORTER JR.

Defensively, few players stood out like cornerback Joey Porter Jr. did against Purdue on Thursday night. Penn State’s talented secondary forced Purdue to go after someone in coverage and they (poorly) chose to target Porter all night. The junior responded with close coverage, allowing very little yards after catch, and swatting away three passes. Porter also contributed by recovering two fumbles, all the difference in a close 35-31 win for the Nittany Lions.

Joey Porter Jr. has been a highly touted player his whole career at Penn State and the Purdue game was really a moment where he stepped up in a big way. His combination of size, speed and physicality makes him an asset on that defense and he will continue to ball out this year.