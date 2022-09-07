Eagles Injury Report: Miles Sanders fully practices, 3 players limited

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of their Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions.

The big takeaway from the first injury report of the season is good news. Miles Sanders was listed as a full participant.

Sanders only returned to practice last week. He had been dealing with a hamstring injury that seemingly popped up in the Eagles’ preseason game against the New York Jets on August 12.

Unless the Eagles conservatively try to ease him back in, Sanders appears to be on track for a full workload in Detroit. What that workload exactly looks like remains to be seen. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell will also log backfield touches. But it should be Sanders leading the way against a Lions run defense that was ranked second worst in the league by Football Outsiders last year.

Three players were listed as limited participants: Javon Hargrave, Derek Barnett, and Josiah Scott.

Hargrave missed a good chunk of training camp with a toe injury. That he’s back in practice is an encouraging sign. But he doesn’t quite appear to be 100%.

Barnett is a new addition to the injury report. Must’ve gotten banged up in practice either last week or today.

Scott got hurt a little later on in camp. The Eagles are listing him at cornerback again after switching him to safety during the summer. They probably project him to provide depth at both nickel corner and safety.

Jason Kelce is notably absent from the Eagles’ injury report. This after he underwent “routine cleanout” elbow surgery in early August. There was some wonder if Kelce would miss Week 1 ... but he won’t.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Derek Barnett (ribs)

DT Javon Hargrave (toe)

CB Josiah Scott (hamstring)

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)

DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

The Lions, who ran a physical camp under Dan Campbell, are a little more banged up than the Eagles.

Our friends over at Pride Of Detroit wrote that Tommy Kraemer was a top candidate to replace old friend Halapoulivaati Vaitai in the starting lineup with Big V recently going on injured reserve. But now it looks like Kraemer might be unable to play, leaving the Lions tweaking their offensive line to find the best fit. Not ideal.

Campbell indicated that rotational defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike is unlikely to play against the Eagles.

Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow and kicker Austin Seibert were notably among the limited participants. Ragnow being less than 100% when the Lions’ offensive line is already dealing with some issues isn’t great for them. If Seibert can’t play, the Lions are prepared to call up Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad to handle kicking duties.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL John Cominsky (illness)

OG Tommy Kraemer (back)

DL Levi Onwuzurike (back)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

LB Chris Board (knee)

S Ifeatu Melifonwu (hamstring)

LB Julian Okwara (hamstring)

C Frank Ragnow (groin)

K Austin Seibert (right groin)